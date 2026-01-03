Solomon Walks It off as Herd Earn Two Points in OT Thriller in Des Moines

Published on January 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Stampede earned two points in an overtime thriller against the Des Moines Buccaneers after falling behind 2-0 in the first period. Birthday boy Brent Solomon netted two goals, including the overtime game-winner, while Logan Renkowski, Thomas Zocco, and Cooper Soller also found the back of the net. Linards Feldbergs earned his 16th win of the season with a 20-save performance.

The Stampede took to the road for the first time since December 12, and the team looked a bit unfocused to start. The group stayed alive through the first 10 minutes of the opening period and even earned a power-play opportunity but was unable to convert. At 11:38, the Des Moines Buccaneers broke through, and the Herd appeared to lose momentum. The Buccaneers added to their lead a few minutes later when Blake Zielinski scored on a bounce off goaltender Linards Feldbergs.

Sioux Falls forward Logan Renkowski shifted the momentum at 19:33 with a one-timer from the high slot that found the back of the net. He was assisted by Cooper Soller and Joe McGraw. The goal gave the Herd much-needed momentum heading into the second period.

The Stampede capitalized early in the second with a goal at 3:28. Forward Brent Solomon scored with a one-timer from the right faceoff circle, as the puck trickled through the five-hole of the Des Moines goaltender. At 5:47, Thomas Zocco fired a shot from the high slot that crossed the goal line but was waved off after both JJ Monteiro and a Des Moines skater ended up in the net. Sioux Falls challenged on the basis that the whistle had not been blown and Monteiro was pushed into the net, but the call on the ice stood-no goal.

Less than a minute later, Zocco found redemption with a good goal, scoring on a quick wrister from the slot. Jake Prunty and Noah Manausau earned assists on the play. With 59 seconds remaining in the period, the Stampede drew a penalty when Harper Searles was called for embellishment. Wade Weil and another Buccaneers skater also received roughing penalties. Sioux Falls failed to convert during the opening minute of the power play, leaving one minute to begin the third period.

The Herd could not capitalize on the remaining power play, but at 3:30 they took a two-goal lead. Cooper Soller netted the goal with another one-timer, with Grimes and Manausau picking up assists. The Stampede maintained the lead until 10:02 of the period, when Des Moines forward Ryland Rooney outworked three Stampede skaters and wristed a shot past Feldbergs.

Shortly after, the Stampede drew their fourth penalty of the night but once again came up empty. With 2:06 remaining, the Buccaneers pulled goaltender Ryan Gerlich for the extra attacker. They continued to pressure the Herd defense and Feldbergs, and with 1:39 remaining, Blake Zielinski scored his second goal of the night to tie the game. As the game appeared headed for overtime, Gerlich took a two-minute interference penalty. The Stampede pushed late but were unable to score in regulation.

With 1:09 remaining on the power play, the Herd began overtime with a 4-on-3 advantage. Renkowski, Zocco, Solomon, and Prunty opened the power play and needed just 38 seconds to seal the win. Zocco left the puck behind the net for Solomon, who wrapped it around and tucked it under the pads of the Des Moines goaltender. The goal marked Solomon's second game-winning goal of the season and his first in overtime.

The Stampede secured the 5-4 win after outshooting the Buccaneers 29-24.

Feldbergs finished with 20 saves to improve to 16-7-1-0 on the season. He now owns a .911 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average.

The Stampede now sit three points ahead of the Fargo Force and eight points ahead of the Lincoln Stars in the Western Conference standings.







