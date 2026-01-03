Dubuque Defensive Effort Stops Steel

Published on January 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - Despite a strong showing on the penalty kill, Chicago couldn't get its offense going and was shut down by the Dubuque Fighting Saints (20-9-2-0, 42 pts.) as the Steel (12-13-4-1, 29 pts.) fell 3-1 Friday night at ImOn Arena

Chicago successfully stopped Dubuque's number one-ranked power play on its first four attempts, but gave up a power play tally on its fifth opportunity. The Steel were nearly doubled in shots by Dubuque as Chicago dropped its sixth consecutive game.

Steel defenseman Wyatt Herres scored a power play goal for his fourth goal of the season. Goaltender Veeti Louhivaara stopped 28 of 31 shots in defeat.

The Steel have not won a game in Dubuque since March 26, 2022.

Dubuque opened Friday's contest with a power play after the Steel were penalized for delay of game before the opening puck drop.

Chicago successfully killed the Fighting Saints power play to keep the slate clean, but were again whistled after having to take a penalty to prevent an odd-man rush.

The Fighting Saints kept the puck in the offensive zone for most of the power play and got several shots on goal, but the Steel managed to keep Dubuque off the board.

Just before the ten-minute mark of the first, Brady Kudrick niftily navigated through Dubuque defenders and fed Alex Calbeck at the point, who sped down towards the goal line and fired a sharp-angle shot that missed the mark.

Shortly after the Steel chance, Cooper Conway had a chance alone after a Steel turnover, but Louhivaara shot out his stick for a successful poke-check to negate the opportunity.

On Chicago's ensuing breakout, Kolin Sisson weaved through the neutral zone and gave to Jackson Crowder on the right wing who fired on goal but was stopped by Dubuque goaltender Vojtech Hambalek.

With just under six minutes left, a wrist shot from the point by Brandt Dubey was deflected through a screen by Eetu Orpana and over the glove of Louhivaara to put Dubuque ahead 1-0.

The Fighting Saints went to their third power play of the opening frame shortly after the goal and the Steel again held strong to kill the penalty.

Immediately after the successful kill, Henry Major put a shot on goal that Hambalek barely got a piece of to keep it out.

Late in the period, Dubuque stayed in the offensive zone for a full 60 seconds and peppered Louhivaara with shots, including a Grade-A chance for Melvin Ekman, who turned and fired from the slot but was stymied by the blocker of the Steel netminder.

Gavin Lock followed up the close call with a sizzling shot from the left circle that buzzed the right post.

Dubuque owned the shots counter 14-3 in the opening frame.

Early in the second period, Tobias Ohman connected with James Scantlebury, who tried to tuck a shot around the left pad of Hambalek but ran out of real estate.

Scantlebury took a high hit soon after, giving Chicago its first power play of the night.

The Steel kept the puck around Hambalek and the Fighting Saints but couldn't cash in on the advantage.

Conway had a breakaway chance just before the midway mark of the second frame but was stopped by Louhivaara.

Later in the frame, the Steel led a 3-on-2. Crowder received a pass on the left wing and deked to the cage but was stopped by Hambalek.

With four minutes left, Herres tripped a Dubuque skater, giving the Fighting Saints their fourth advantage of the game.

On the advantage, Michael Barron whistled a shot from the right wing, and Louhivaara made a full extension save with the right pad.

The Steel survived the Dubuque push and staved off the Fighting Saints top-ranked power play once again.

A mishap by Louhivaara with under one minute left allowed Dubuque to take a two-goal lead when the Steel goalie mishandled the puck and turned it over to Lock, who got the puck around Louhivaara to make it 2-0 Dubuque.

Shots favored Dubuque 25-7 heading to the third period.

It appeared the Steel got on the board early in the third period when Timo Kazda pushed a loose puck over the goal line, but the officials had blown the play dead before the puck went in.

Not long after the near miss, Dubuque got its fifth power play of the game and finally broke through when Barron sent a heavy wrist shot through the right arm of Louhivaara to make it 3-0.

Luke Goukler created a great opportunity later to get the Steel on the board when a point shot created a rebound in front of Hambalek. Goukler got several whacks at the loose puck but couldn't sneak it by.

The Steel went to their second power play just after the halfway point of the third, and Herres fired a one-timer from the point that beat Hambalek glove-side to break the shutout and make it 3-1.

Chicago had one more man advantage late in the period but failed to cut the deficit as the Fighting Saints held onto the win.

