Chambre Shines in Relief

Published on January 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Michael Chambre came in cold but stopped all 14 Lincoln Stars shots he faced during the Waterloo Black Hawks' 3-2 win at the Ice Box Friday.

The veteran goaltender preserved Waterloo's lead after being called off the bench with 1:16 to go in the second period. His entrance was necessitated when starting goalie Dane Callaway was called for a five-minute major spearing penalty.

Chambre made two saves before the period ended, then stopped a dozen shots in the third. He turned away the Stars during the remainder of the major, a subsequent advantage, then a flurry of chances six-on-five in the last two minutes before time ran out.

Callaway made 24 stops during his start. Stars goalie William Prowse parried 38 Black Hawks attempts on a free-shooting night where the teams combined for 81 shots on goal.

Waterloo scored first, but the opening period was a stalemate. At 15:41, Salvatore Viviano stepped right around a defender near the blue line. He had an option to shoot or pass on the transition look and chose to shoot, beating Prowse inside the opposite post from the right dot.

Lincoln had a late first period power play, but the Hawks were back at full strength when the Stars notched the equalizer. Layne Loomer pulled the puck out of the right corner and stepped toward the net before feeding Drew Nelson, who scored from the opposite circle with 3.8 seconds left in the period.

The Hawks retook the lead with two goals in the first three-and-a-half minutes of the second. Cullen Emery broke the tie at 1:25. Morgan Brady swept a pass circle-to-circle, leaving Emery with a wide open side. Then at 3:21, Ty Mason located a loose puck in the right circle, firing it over Prowse's right shoulder where the post and crossbar come together.

Lincoln drew a goal back at 15:39 of the second. Alex Pelletier capitalized from above the left ring, using a quick release to put in his opportunity when the puck found him out of the corner.

The Hawks and Stars meet for the final time during the regular season on Saturday in Lincoln. The matchup is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Waterloo 1 2 0 - 3

Lincoln 1 1 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Viviano 11 15:43. 2, Lincoln, Nelson 1 (Loomer), 19:57. Penalties-Treharne Wat (checking from behind), 11:15; Vikla Wat (interference), 17:45.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Emery 2 1:25. 4, Waterloo, Mason 17 (Meyer), 3:21. 5, Lincoln, Pelletier 27 (Loomer, Sloper), 15:39. Penalties-Callaway Wat (major-spearing, game misconduct), 18:44.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Brown Lin (hooking), 5:13; Vikla Wat (boarding, roughing), 10:48; Janz Lin (roughing), 10:48; Polak Lin (roughing), 12:50; Polak Lin (high sticking), 15:25.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 13-15-13-41. Lincoln 17-11-12-40.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 3; Lincoln 0 / 4.

Goalies-Waterloo, Callaway 3-0-0-0 (26 shots-24 saves); Chambre 3-5-0-0 (14 shots-14 saves). Lincoln, Prowse 13-8-0-0 (41 shots-38 saves).

