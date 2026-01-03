Bucs Battle to OT, Fall, 5-4, to Stampede

Published on January 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







West Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (9-13-3-4) fell 5-4 in an overtime battle against the Sioux Falls Stampede (20-10-1-0) Saturday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. Brent Solomon tallied a two-goal night for the Stampede, including the ultimate overtime power-play game-winner. The Bucs look ahead to back-to-back home matchups against the Green Bay Gamblers Saturday, Jan. 3, and Sunday, Jan. 4 at the RecPlex.

Bucs defenseman Keaton Orrey opened the scoring of the match as his shot from the point found the back of the net 11:38 into the first period. Orrey's fourth goal of the season was assisted by forward Cade De St. Hubert and defenseman Ryland Randle to show Des Moines ahead 1-0. Bucs forward Blake Zielinski doubled the advantage with a sharp-angle tally for his seventh goal of the season. Zielinski's goal at 15:23 was assisted by defenseman Jason Davenport and forward Rhys Wallin. Sioux Falls defenseman Anthony Bongo tallied a late opening-frame goal at 19:33 to cut the Bucs advantage to 2-1.

The Stampede came back with a two-goal middle frame as forwards Brent Solomon and Thomas Zocco found their way past Gerlich. Solomon's goal came at 3:28 and Zocco's at 6:33 to pull Sioux Falls ahead 3-2.

Stampede forward Cooper Soller brought the Sioux Falls lead to 4-2 with a goal just 3:30 into the final frame. Bucs forward Ryland Rooney cut the deficit as his shot from the right-wing circle found its way back-door at 10:02. Rooney's eighth goal of the season was assisted by De St. Hubert and forward Rhys Wallin to show a score of 4-3. Zielinski sent the match into overtime, tapping in a play from forwards Joseph Argentina and Ryan Seelinger at 18:21. Zielinski's eighth goal on the season and second of the night showed a score of 4-4 at the end of regulation.

Solomon struck again just 38 seconds into overtime with a wrap-around power-play goal to show a final score of 5-4.

The Bucs continue their home weekend tomorrow night, hosting back-to-back matchups against the Green Bay Gamblers Saturday, Jan. 3, at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 4 at 3:05 p.m.







