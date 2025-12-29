Weilandt to Finish out Season with Northern Michigan

West Des Moines, Iowa - Des Moines Buccaneers goaltender Max Weilandt has committed to Northern Michigan University and will join the program for the second half of the 2025-26 season. The 2005-born netminder has been a key piece of the Buccaneers roster since joining the team in 2024, and has posted a 2.85 GAA, .877 SV% and 2 shutouts in 21 USHL appearances this season.

"Very happy for Max to get this opportunity at the next level," said Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations Derek Damon. "He is getting an opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing college hockey. We are thankful for all his hard work and dedication to the Buccaneers organization and wish him the best of luck in the future. Once a Buc, always a Buc."

The Northern Michigan Wildcats compete in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, and have developed several professional hockey players across North America and Europe. They play at Berry Events Center and are led by head coach Dave Shyiak. Former Buccaneers on the Northern Michigan roster this season include forwards Michael Burchill and Girts Silkalns.







