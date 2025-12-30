Rosters Announced for 2026 Chipotle All-American Game

The rosters for the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., were announced Monday.

The game will feature the top 2026 NHL Draft-eligible players in the United States Hockey League (USHL), including talent from the U.S. Under-18 National Team's National Development Program and nine other USHL teams. Among the high-profile names selected to compete are Boston College commit Tynan Lawrence (Muskegon Lumberjacks), Michigan State commit Jack Hextall (Youngstown Phantoms), and Providence College commit Blake Zielinski. Seventeen players from last year's game were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft.

FIRST LAST POS HT WT S/C HOMETOWN BIRTHDATE CURRENT TEAM NCAA COMMITMENT

Abe Barnett D 6-1 (185) 197 (90) L Wilmette, Ill. 9/21/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) University of Michigan (Big Ten)

Mikey Berchild F 5-10 (178) 180 (82) L Minnetonka, Minn. 2/16/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) University of Denver (NCHC)

Rudolfs Berzkalns F 6-4 (193) 205 (93) L Cesis, Latvia 3/3/2008 Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) Boston College (HEA)

Dayne Beuker F 5-10 (178) 167 (76) R Portland, Ore. 3/23/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) University of Denver (NCHC)

Nick Bogas D 6-0 (183) 179 (81) L Royal Oak, Mich. 7/23/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) Michigan State University (Big Ten)

David Bosco F 5-11 (180) 165 (75) R Winchester, Mass. 2/8/2008 Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL) Harvard University (ECAC)

Ryan Cameron G 6-1 (185) 175 (79) L Berwyn, Pa. 8/21/2007 Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL) Boston College (HEA)

Luke Carrithers G 6-1 (185) 196 (89) L Maple Grove, Minn. 1/11/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) Western Michigan University (NCHC)

Wyatt Cullen F 6-0 (183) 172 (78) L Moorhead, Minn. 9/8/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) University of Minnesota (Big Ten)

Jean-Samuel Daigneault D 6-3 (191) 190 (86) L Saint-Michel, Quebec 2/15/2008 Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) Uncommitted

Owen DeGraff F 6-2 (188) 200 (91) R Odessa, Fla. 1/13/2008 Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) Penn State University (Big Ten)

AJ Francisco D 5-11 (180) 168 (76) R Hermantown, Minn. 1/10/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) University of Notre Dame (Big Ten)

AJ Garcia F 5-10 (178) 178 (81) L Romeoville, Ill. 6/3/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) University of Notre Dame (Big Ten)

Brody George F 5-9 (175) 169 (77) L Johnstown, Pa. 1/25/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) Michigan State University (Big Ten)

Jamie Glance F 5-10 (178) 181 (82) R Stratham, N.H. 9/23/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) Boston University (HEA)

Landon Hafele F 6-0 (183) 185 (84) L Fairbanks, Alaska 9/18/2007 Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) Arizona State University (NCHC)

Jack Hextall F 6-0 (183) 188 (85) R Rolling Meadows, Ill. 3/23/2008 Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) Michigan State University (Big Ten)

Evan Jardine F 5-11 (180) 182 (83) L Bloomfield Hills, Mich. 10/23/2007 Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) Ohio State University (Big Ten)

Will Keane G 6-5 (196) 176 (80) L West Bloomfield, Mich. 9/27/2007 Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) Uncommitted

Jonas Kemps D 6-6 (198) 197 (89) L Sebastopol, Calif. 1/16/2008 Chicago Steel (USHL) Michigan State University (Big Ten)

Brady Knowling G 6-5 (196) 203 (92) L Chicago, Ill. 3/9/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) Boston University (HEA)

Tynan Lawrence F 6-1 (183) 185 (84) L Fredericton, New Brunswick 8/3/2008 Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) Boston University (HEA)

Bode Laylin D 5-11 (180) 179 (81) R St. Michael, Minn. 11/17/2007 Tri-City Storm (USHL) University of St.Thomas (CCHA)

Hudson Lohse D 6-2 (188) 171 (78) L Franklin, Tenn. 6/14/2008 Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) St. Cloud State University (NCHC)

Logan Lutner D 5-10 (178) 167 (76) R Maple Grove, Minn. 2/21/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) University of Denver (NCHC)

JJ Marthaler D 6-2 (188) 196 (89) L Superior, Wis. 2/10/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) University of Minnesota Duluth (NCHC)

Tyler Martyniuk D 6-1 (184) 192 (87) L Washington Twp., Mich. 12/31/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) Michigan State University (Big Ten)

Casey Mutryn F 6-3 (191) 200 (91) R Norwell, Mass. 7/5/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) Boston College (HEA)

Sammy Nelson F 6-3 (189) 192 (87) R Maple Grove, Minn. 9/19/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) University of Notre Dame (Big Ten)

Victor Plante F 5-10 (177) 156 (71) L Hermantown, Minn. 3/10/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) University of Minnesota Duluth (NCHC)

Jimmy Rieber D 6-1 (185) 175 (79) R Woodbury, Minn. 4/25/2008 Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) Miami University (NCHC)

Luke Schairer D 6-3 (191) 200 (91) R Charlotte, N.C. 1/30/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) Boston University (HEA)

Cooper Soller F 5-10 (178) 169 (77) R Los Angeles, Calif. 8/11/2008 Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL) Western Michigan University (NCHC)

Logan Stuart F 5-11 (179) 173 (79) L Manhattan Beach, Calif. 4/23/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) University of Denver (NCHC)

Anthony Thomas-Maroon F 5-11 (180) 175 (79) L St. Louis, Mo. 9/2/2008 Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) Western Michigan University (NCHC)

Parker Trottier F 6-1 (184) 183 (83) L Edina, Minn. 2/13/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) University of Notre Dame (Big Ten)

Cole Tuminaro D 6-3 (191) 230 (104) R South Beloit, Ill. 1/24/2007 Chicago Steel (USHL) Cornell University (ECAC)

Salvatore Viviano F 6-0 (183) 187 (85) L Grand Blanc, Mich. 9/6/2007 Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) Northern Michigan University (CCHA)

Sam Wathier D 6-3 (191) 189 (86) L Des Moines, Iowa 5/17/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) Boston College (HEA)

Zach Wooten F 6-2 (188) 209 (95) L Apple Valley, Minn. 2/21/2006 Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) University of Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Lukas Zajic F 5-11 (180) 187 (85) R Planfield, Ill. 1/19/2008 U.S. National Under-18 Team (USHL) University of Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Blake Zielinski F 6-0 (183) 188 (85) R Berlin, N.J. 3/5/2008 Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) Providence College (HEA)







