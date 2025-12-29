Weekend Preview: Bucs Host Storm

Game: Date: Time: Location:

Tri-City at Des Moines 12/27 7:05 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex

Results: Week of Dec. 12 - 13 Record: 1-1-0-0

Des Moines (3) at Sioux City (4) on Dec. 12

Waterloo (0) at Des Moines (4) on Dec. 13

Des Moines Top Scorers:

Ryan Seelinger (F) - 26GP | 13G | 15A | 28P

Riley Zupfer (F) - 25GP | 6G | 11A | 17P

Ryland Randle (D) - 26GP | 5G | 11A | 16P

Des Moines Goaltenders:

Alan Lendak - 11GP | 5-6-0-0 | 2.45 GAA | 0.915 SV%

Andrew Bely - 6GP | 0-3-0-1 | 3.90 GAA | 0.857 SV%

Buccaneers Notes:

The Buccaneers have acquired goaltender Alan Lendak from the Fargo Force, in exchange for Bucs forward Nate Delladonna, more trade details here.

The Buccaneers have added forward Jakub Dubravik out of Slovakia. Dubravik and Lendak will join the team at the conclusion of the IIHF World Junior Championships.

Bucs goalie Max Weilandt posted a shutout in Des Moines' 4-0 win over Waterloo on Dec. 13. Weilandt will join Northern Michigan University for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, read more here.

Riley Zupfer ranks second among USHL rookies in scoring with 17P (6G, 11A) in 25GP.

Ryland Randle ranks seventh among USHL defensemen in scoring, and third in goals by a defenseman, with 16P (5G, 11A) in 26GP.

The Bucs are 5-5-0-2 at home and 3-6-0-1 in their last 10GP.

TRI-CITY

Team Comparison

Des Moines Tri-City

Overall Record

9-11-2-4

11-15-3-1

Home Record

5-5-0-2

7-7-1-0

Away Record

4-6-2-2 4-8-2-1

Goals For

75

66

Goals Against

89

91

PP%

15.5%

8.3%

PK%

80.2%

85.1%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Des Moines (4) at Tri-City (1) on Sep. 20

Des Moines (5) at Tri-City (0) on Oct. 12

Tri-City (2) at Des Moines (3) on Nov. 1

Tri-City at Des Moines on Dec. 27

Des Moines at Tri-City on Jan. 31

Des Moines at Tri-City on Feb. 1

Record: 3-0-0-0 Home: 1-0-0 Away: 2-0-0

Tri-City Top Scorers:

Carson Pilgrim (F) - 22GP | 7G | 8A | 15P

Bode Laylin (D) - 25GP | 3G | 11A | 14P

Brecken Smith (F) - 30GP | 7G | 6A | 13P

Tri-City Goaltenders:

Michal Pradel - 23GP | 9-9-2-1 | 2.46 GAA | .916 SV%

Owen Nelson - 15GP | 2-6-1-0 | 3.12 GAA | .899 SV%

Storm Notes:

Tri-City's penalty kill leads the USHL at 85.1%.

Michal Pradel was named USHL Goalie of the Week for the week of Dec. 8-14, posting back-to-back shutouts against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Tri-City is 4-8-2-1 at home and 4-5-1-0 in their last 10GP.

Upcoming Home Games: December 27, January 2, 3, & 4

The Bucs return home Saturday, December 27, for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Tri-City Storm. It is our Holidays in Paradise game, featuring our specialty Blackout Jerseys, Teddy Bear Toss presented by DMOS, sunglasses giveaway, Tito's Saturday, Coors Mug Club 1/2 off beverages, and a Buccaneers Crew post-game skate presented by Prairie Meadows.

The following weekend, the Bucs host three games at home, kicking off Friday, Jan. 2, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Sioux Falls Stampede, featuring Buzzballz College night (2 for $8 Buzzballz, $5 off tickets for college students), 2-for-1 beer night, and Fireball Friday. They then host back-to-back matchups against the Green Bay Gamblers Saturday, Jan. 3, at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 4 at 3:05 p.m. Saturday is Farmer's Appreciation Night presented by IAWA, with specialty farmer-based jerseys, a water bottle giveaway, and Coors Mug Club 1/2 off beverages. Sunday is Youth Sports Night, presented by DMYHA, featuring a youth jersey t-shirt giveaway, $1 hot dog night, and a JP Party Rentals Kids Zone! Don't miss out on the action! Buy your tickets here.

