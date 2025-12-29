Force Hold off Lancers

Published on December 29, 2025

The Omaha Lancers fell to the Fargo Force, 2-0, Sunday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Fargo (17-10-1-1) netted the lone two goals in the game; both of which came in the second period. The first came from Luke McNamara on a takeaway from below the goal-line to put the Force up 1-0, at the 6:38 mark of the second. It was then followed up less than four minutes later by a Mason West power-play goal as West deflected a shot from the slot at the 10:16 mark.

Omaha (8-21-1-2) remained within striking distance thanks in part to netminder Devin Shakar, who stopped 31 of 33 Fargo shots. The Lancers opened the second period on a five-on-three power play but failed to capitalize.

The Lancers applied 13 third-period shots, but it was not enough to solve Ajay White, who came away with the shutout for Fargo with 23 saves.

The Lancers are back in action on New Year's Eve to take on the Sioux Falls Stampede at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Puck drop is at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports.







