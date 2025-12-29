Fighting Five: Saints Visit Green Bay to Continue Busy Stretch

Green Bay, WI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (18-9-1-0, 37 pts) visit the Green Bay Gamblers (20-7-2-1, 43 pts) on Monday night in the second of five games over eight days.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Saturday Slide

The Fighting Saints scored the first goal for the fifth-straight game on Saturday against Green Bay, but suffered a loss after leading 3-1 in the second period.

Dubuque has a 13-5-0-0 record when scoring first this season, but three of those five losses have come against the Gamblers.

2. Still Scoring

Colin Frank returned to the Fighting Saints lineup on Saturday after missing four games while at the World Jr. A Challenge. Frank scored his 12th goal of the season and has scored nine of those 12 in his last 10 games.

Teddy Merrill scored a power-play goal on Saturday, tying Masun Fleece for the team lead at 16 goals overall. Merrill has 31 points and has scored goals in four-straight games.

3. Productive Power

The Fighting Saints have scored five power-play goals over their last three games and have scored on the power play in four-straight games.

Over their last six games, the Saints have eight power-play goals on 21 chances for a 38.1% conversion rate. Overall, the Saints lead the league at 31.3% this season.

4. Road Ready

The Fighting Saints have won four of their last six road games this season and enter with a 7-6-0-0 record away from Dubuque through 13 road games.

After dropping four-straight on the road between Oct. 18 and Nov. 7, the Saints swept the Sioux City Musketeers in November and the Lincoln Stars in mid-December to improve their record on the road.

5. Gambler Gauntlet

Green Bay has won 12-straight games entering play on Monday, including Saturday's 6-3 comeback-win in Dubuque.

The Gamblers have a 12-2-1-0 record on home ice this season, with seven of the 12 wins coming during the team's current winning streak. Green Bay has not lost at home, or overall, since Nov. 14.

Monday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at the Resch Center. The game can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







