Zach Wooten & Landon Hafele Named to the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game

Published on December 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Zach Wooten and Landon Hafele have been named to the roster for the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game, as announced today by the Green Bay Gamblers and USA Hockey.

Draft eligible this season, Alaskan native Hafele will return to USA Hockey Arena, where he spent the previous two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. In his first season with the Gamblers, Hafele has elevated his game, recording 23 points (7 goals, 16 assists) in just 21 games played.

Wisconsin commit Wooten currently leads Green Bay with 33 points and ranks second in the USHL with 20 goals. After being acquired by the Gamblers via trade from the Omaha Lancers last season, Wooten has found his scoring touch. Named an alternate captain this year, he has emerged as a key presence for Green Bay both on the ice and in the locker room.

This marks Hafele's second appearance in the Chipotle All-American Game, while Wooten will make his first.







