Gamblers Head into the New Year with a 14 Game Win Streak

Published on December 31, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - Green Bay forward Ethan Drabicki scored the game-winning goal with 41 seconds to play for the Gamblers' 14th straight victory, one shy of the franchise record, to beat the Madison Capitols 5-4 at the Resch Center for Bud Night and Green Bay's Biggest New Year's Eve Party.

The Gamblers found themselves in front just 27 seconds into the contest when David Rozsíval sent a shot past Capitols goalkeeper Elliot Lennon off assists from Landon Hafele and Andrew O'Sullivan. Madison responded 22 seconds later courtesy of a goal from Gavin Uhlenkamp, but Green Bay retook the lead eight seconds afterwards when Oliver McKinney received a pass from Gavin Katz and recorded his third goal of the season. The Gamblers tacked on another score, this time unassisted from Cruz Martin, to lead 3-1 after the first period.

Madison opened the second period scoring with a goal from Stephen Cover, but Gunnar Conboy tallied his second goal of the week to keep Green Bay ahead 4-2 off passes from Zach Wooten and Geno Carcone. The Capitols came alive at the end of the second period after John Stout and Sam Kappell both found the back of the net, and the teams went into the third period tied at 4-4.

With under a minute to play, Green Bay's Sam Harris attacked the net on the left side and threw a shot across the face of goal and hit Drabicki, who deflected the puck into the net for the eventual game-winner.

The Gamblers were outshot by Madison 26-20 and Green Bay goaltender Joey Slavick finished with 22 saves.

Green Bay will hit the road to take on the Des Moines Buccaneers Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

The Gamblers will be back in action at the Resch Center on Jan. 9 when Green Bay takes on the Fargo Force at 7:05 p.m. for Bud Night.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.