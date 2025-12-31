Fighting Five: Saints Host RoughRiders on New Year's Eve

Published on December 31, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (18-9-2-0, 38 pts) host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (16-8-1-2, 35 pts) on Wednesday evening at ImOn Arena.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Last Look

The Fighting Saints enter a New Year's Eve matchup against Cedar Rapids after losing a pair to Green Bay after the break. In their final game of 2025, the Fighting Saints aim for their 19th victory of the season on Wednesday.

Wednesday is the third meeting of the season between the Saints and Riders, with the home team winning both previous matchups.

2. Frank Flank

Colin Frank has scored power-play goals in two-straight games and has 13 total this season. Of his 13, five have come on the man advantage.

Frank has 10 of his 13 goals in his last 11 games for the Saints, a stretch in which he has logged 13 points overall.

3. All American

Fighting Saints defenseman Hudson Lohse has been selected to participate in the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game in Plymouth, Michigan on Jan. 15.

The Chipotle All-American Game showcases the top American players eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

4. Barron Bingo

Forward Michael Barron has recorded points in five-straight games for the Fighting Saints, totaling 11 points during that stretch.

Barron's 111 career points are 11 behind Connor Kurth's 122 for fourth all-time on the Fighting Saints scoring list.

5. Rider Rundown

Cedar Rapids trails only Dubuque in average offense this season, averaging 4.26 goals per game. The RoughRiders split a pair of games over the weekend, beating Sioux City at home and falling to Madison on the road.

Justin Graf returned from the World Jr. A Challenge with a goal and four assists over the weekend and leads the team with 12 goals. Graf has points in 10-straight USHL games and has 17 points over that stretch.

Wednesday's game begins at 6:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







