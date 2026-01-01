Stars End 2025 with Road Win in Fargo

FARGO, ND - The Lincoln Stars improved to 4-0 in mid-week games with a 5-2 victory on the road against the Fargo Force.

Lincoln got the scoring started in the first, courtesy of Aiden Janz keeping his legs moving on the rush, and burying a puck to put Lincoln up 1-0.

The Stars would secure the multi-goal lead in the second period with some slick mitts from Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth). Fargo would add their first of the night to cut the defecit in half, but John Hirschfeld (Vermont) was the beneficiary of some slick team-passing to give the Stars the 3-1 lead heading into the final frame.

Lincoln would add two more PPG's in the period, with Layne Loomer and Alex Pelletier (Boston College) finding the back of the net. Fargo would add one late, but the Stars prevailed with the win. Will Prowse (Princeton) made 33 saves in the Stars victory.

