Stars End 2025 with Road Win in Fargo
Published on December 31, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
FARGO, ND - The Lincoln Stars improved to 4-0 in mid-week games with a 5-2 victory on the road against the Fargo Force.
Lincoln got the scoring started in the first, courtesy of Aiden Janz keeping his legs moving on the rush, and burying a puck to put Lincoln up 1-0.
The Stars would secure the multi-goal lead in the second period with some slick mitts from Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth). Fargo would add their first of the night to cut the defecit in half, but John Hirschfeld (Vermont) was the beneficiary of some slick team-passing to give the Stars the 3-1 lead heading into the final frame.
Lincoln would add two more PPG's in the period, with Layne Loomer and Alex Pelletier (Boston College) finding the back of the net. Fargo would add one late, but the Stars prevailed with the win. Will Prowse (Princeton) made 33 saves in the Stars victory.
Lincoln returns home on Friday to take on the Waterloo Black Hawks. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com
United States Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025
- Herd Ring in the New Year with a 6-1 Victory over the Lancers - Sioux Falls Stampede
- One More 2025 Win - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Lancers Fall New Year's Eve - Omaha Lancers
- Musketeers Roll to 5-1 Win over Storm on New Year's Eve in Sioux City - Tri-City Storm
- Bucs Fall to Hawks 4-1 - Des Moines Buccaneers
- Gamblers Head into the New Year with a 14 Game Win Streak - Green Bay Gamblers
- Merrill Scores Twice, Helps Saints to Victory - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Stars End 2025 with Road Win in Fargo - Lincoln Stars
- Storm Visit Sioux City for New Year's Eve Bash with Musketeers - Tri-City Storm
- Weekend Preview: Bucs Battle Black Hawks, Stampede, and Gamblers - Des Moines Buccaneers
- Steel Host One-Hit Wonders Night with Vinyl Record Coaster Giveaway this Saturday - Chicago Steel
- Fighting Five: Saints Host RoughRiders on New Year's Eve - Dubuque Fighting Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lincoln Stars Stories
- Stars End 2025 with Road Win in Fargo
- Stars Get Point on the Road
- Culligan Weekend Preview 12/28-29
- Stars Fall to Saints, 5-2
- Stars Fall at Home to Saints