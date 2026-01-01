Merrill Scores Twice, Helps Saints to Victory

December 31, 2025

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (19-9-2-0, 40 pts) withstood a late push by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (16-9-1-2, 35 pts) in a 3-2 win on Wednesday night.

Saints Captain Teddy Merrill led the way for Dubuque on Wednesday, scoring twice in the win over the Riders. Merrill started the scoring with a power-play goal in the first, before scoring the eventual game-winner early in the third period. Merrill leads the Fighting Saints with 18 goals this season.

The Saints never trailed in the matchup, leading by two twice during the game. Cooper Conway scored on a breakaway with an assist from Colin Frank to put the Saints ahead 2-0. The Riders scored the lone goal of the second period with Nick Romeo converting to make it 2-1 after two.

The Riders added another in the third and pressured Dubuque with an empty-net and a power play in the final minute, but Dubuque held on. Vojtěch Hambálek made 25 saves on 27 shots in the win, including a few in the final minutes.

Special teams helped seal the victory with Dubuque scoring the only power-play goal of the game and stopping all four Riders power plays.

The Saints bounced back following a pair of losses to Green Bay to earn their 19th win of the season and return to home ice to begin 2026 on Friday against Chicago.







