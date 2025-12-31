Weekend Preview: Bucs Battle Black Hawks, Stampede, and Gamblers

Published on December 31, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







Game: Date: Time: Location:

Des Moines at Waterloo 12/31 6:35 p.m. Young Arena

Sioux Falls at Des Moines 1/2 7:05 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex

Green Bay at Des Moines 1/3 6:35 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex

Green Bay at Des Moines 1/4 3:05 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex

Results: Week of Dec. 27 Record: 0-1-0-0

Tri-City (4) at Des Moines (3) on Dec. 27

Des Moines Top Scorers:

Ryan Seelinger (F) - 27GP | 13G | 17A | 30P

Riley Zupfer (F) - 26GP | 6G | 11A | 17P

Blake Zielinski (F) - 19GP | 5G | 12A | 17P

Des Moines Goaltenders:

Alan Lendak - 11GP | 5-6-0-0 | 2.45 GAA | 0.915 SV%

Andrew Bely - 7GP | 0-3-0-1 | 4.37 GAA | 0.840 SV%

Ryan Gerlich - 1GP | 0-1-0-0 | 1.32 GAA | 0.909 SV%

Buccaneers Notes:

Ryan Seelinger leads the club in scoring and ranks 11th in the USHL with 30P (13G, 17A) in 27GP.

Riley Zupfer ranks fourth among USHL rookies in scoring with 17P (6G, 11A) in 26GP.

Ryland Randle ranks seventh among USHL defensemen in scoring, and third in goals by a defenseman, with 17P (5G, 12A) in 27GP.

The Bucs are 5-6-0-2 at home, 4-6-2-2 on the road, and 2-7-0-1 in their last 10GP.

WATERLOO

Team Comparison

Des Moines Waterloo

Overall Record

9-12-2-4

9-16-1-1

Home Record

5-6-0-2

4-10-0-1

Away Record

4-6-2-2 5-6-1-0

Goals For

78

85

Goals Against

93

103

PP%

15.8%

26.1%

PK%

80.0%

83.3%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Des Moines (2) at Waterloo (5) on Sept. 27 L

Waterloo (4) at Des Moines (6) on Nov. 14 W

Des Moines (5) at Waterloo (4) on Nov. 15 W

Waterloo (5) at Des Moines (3) on Dec. 9 L

Waterloo (0) at Des Moines (4) on Dec. 13 W

Des Moines at Waterloo on Dec. 31

Waterloo at Des Moines on Mar. 1

Des Moines at Waterloo on Mar. 13

Record: 3-2-0-0 Home: 2-1-0 Away: 1-1-0

Waterloo Top Scorers:

Ty Mason (F) - 27GP | 16G | 10A | 26P

Salvatore Viviano (F) - 26GP | 9G | 17A | 26P

Adyn Merrick (F) - 22GP | 8G | 11A | 19P

Waterloo Goaltenders:

Dane Callaway - 1GP | 1-0-0-0 | 0.00 GAA | 1.000 SV%

Michael Chambre - 9GP | 3-5-0-0 | 3.10 GAA | .895 SV%

Phileas Lachat - 15GP | 4-9-1-0 | 3.73 GAA | .884 SV%

Black Hawks Notes:

Waterloo's special teams sit towards the top of the USHL, as their PP ranks third at 26.1% and their PK sits at second at 83.3%.

The Black Hawks are 4-10-0-1 at home and 3-6-1-0 in their last 10GP.

SIOUX FALLS

Team Comparison

Des Moines Sioux Falls

Overall Record

9-12-2-4

18-10-1-0

Home Record

5-6-0-2

7-5-1-0

Away Record

4-6-2-2 11-5-0-0

Goals For

78

112

Goals Against

93

89

PP%

15.8%

25.0%

PK%

80.0%

78.8%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Des Moines (0) at Sioux Falls (5) on Oct. 19

Sioux Falls at Des Moines on Jan. 2

Des Moines at Sioux Falls on Feb. 14

Sioux Falls at Des Moines on Feb. 28

Des Moines at Sioux Falls on Mar. 31

Record: 0-1-0-0 Home: 0-0-0 Away: 0-1-0

Sioux Falls Top Scorers:

Thomas Zocco (F) - 28GP | 9G | 24A | 33P

Logan Renkowski (F) - 29GP | 19G | 10A | 29P

Brent Solomon (F) - 24GP | 11G | 15A | 26P

Sioux Falls Goaltenders:

Linards Feldbergs - 22GP | 14-7-1-0 | 2.50 GAA | .911 SV%

Waylon Esche - 7GP | 4-3-0-0 | 3.88 GAA | .857 SV%

Stampede Notes:

Thomas Zocco ranks sixth in the USHL in scoring with 33P (9G, 24A) in 28GP.

Logan Renkowski has tlalied the most power-play goals in the USHL with 10 on the season.

Cooper Soller is the highest-scoring rookie in the USHL with 20P (11G, 9A) in 29GP.

Sioux Falls sits at the top of the Western Conference with 37 PTS and a 18-10-1-0 record, they are 11-5-0-0 on the road and 6-4-0-0 in their last 10GP.

GREEN BAY

Team Comparison

Des Moines Green Bay

Overall Record

9-12-2-4

21-7-2-1

Home Record

5-6-0-2

13-2-1-1

Away Record

4-6-2-2 8-5-1-0

Goals For

78

122

Goals Against

93

84

PP%

15.8%

22.1%

PK%

80.0%

82.8%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Green Bay at Des Moines on Jan. 3

Green Bay at Des Moines on Jan. 4

Record: 0-0-0-0 Home: 0-0-0 Away: 0-0-0

Green Bay Top Scorers:

Zach Wooten (F) - 31GP | 20G | 13A | 33P

Elliot Gulley (F) - 31GP | 15G | 17A | 32P

Gavin Katz (F) - 29GP | 15G | 13A | 28P

Green Bay Goaltenders:

Leo Henriquez - 13GP | 8-2-0-1 | 1.93 GAA | .928 SV%

Joey Slavick - 20GP | 13-5-2-0 | 2.98 GAA | .890 SV%

Gamblers Notes:

Green Bay sits at the top of the league and the top of the Eastern Conference with 45 PTS and a 21-7-2-1 record, and the team is on a 13-game win streak.

Forward Zach Wooten ranks second in the USHL in goals scored with 20G in 31GP.

Leo Henriquez is the top-ranked goalie in the USHL with a 1.93 GAA and a .926 SV%.

This Week's Home Games: January 2, 3, & 4

This weekend, the Bucs host three games at home, kicking off Friday, Jan. 2, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Sioux Falls Stampede, featuring Buzzballz College night (2 for $8 Buzzballz, $5 off tickets for college students), 2-for-1 beer night, and Fireball Friday. They then host back-to-back matchups against the Green Bay Gamblers Saturday, Jan. 3, at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 4 at 3:05 p.m. Saturday is Farmer's Appreciation Night presented by IAWA, with specialty farmer-based jerseys, a water bottle giveaway, and Coors Mug Club 1/2 off beverages. Sunday is Youth Sports Night, presented by DMYHA, featuring a youth jersey t-shirt giveaway, $1 hot dog night, and a JP Party Rentals Kids Zone! Don't miss out on the action!







