One More 2025 Win

Published on December 31, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Waterloo Black Hawks scored two second period goals, then two more in the third for a 4-1 New Year's Eve win against the Des Moines Buccaneers at Young Arena Wednesday.

The victory moved Waterloo to 4-3-1 during the month of December. The Hawks also pulled within two points of the Buccaneers for sixth place in the USHL Western Conference.

The first period was scoreless, but Waterloo nudged ahead at 3:07 of the second. Jimmy Rieber's shot from the right point created a rebound, and Kade Meyer located the loose disk to flip in his first USHL goal.

Tyler Deakos added to the lead at 8:38. Getting a step on a Des Moines defender, Deakos accelerated to the offensive zone and went backhand-to-forehand to beat Ryan Gerlich.

Des Moines cashed in on a power play at 16:27. Blake Zielinski got a late tip on a shot headed for the net. The Buccaneers then thought they tied the game just over a minute later on a deflected chance, but goaltender Dane Callaway was bumped while the puck was in flight and the goal was disallowed.

Waterloo capitalized on an early third period power play to reestablish a two-goal lead at 4:01. Rio Treharne took a handoff at center ice, then used a defender as a screen to beat Gerlich inside the post to his right.

After turning away a late Des Moines advantage, Salvatore Viviano capped the scoring with an empty net goal from near his own blue line at 18:23.

Callaway made 22 saves, and the Hawks finished the night with 24 shots on goal; the Buccaneers had 23.

The Black Hawks start 2026 on the road this weekend against the Lincoln Stars Friday and Saturday. Waterloo's next home game is January 9th against the Madison Capitols.

Des Moines 0 1 0 - 1

Waterloo 0 2 2 - 4

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Randle Dm (hooking), 15:54.

2nd Period-1, Waterloo, Meyer 1 (Lynch, Rieber), 3:07. 2, Waterloo, Deakos 5 (Treharne), 8:38. 3, Des Moines, Zielinski 6 (Seelinger, Zupfer), 16:27 (PP). Penalties-Treharne Wat (roughing), 15:47; Rieber Wat (hooking), 18:33.

3rd Period-4, Waterloo, Treharne 3 (Emery), 4:01 (PP). 5, Waterloo, Viviano 10 18:23 (EN). Penalties-Hauad Dm (bench minor-too many men), 2:20; Seelinger Dm (slashing), 6:44; Carlson Wat (cross checking, roughing), 6:44; Kroll Dm (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 11:32; Mason Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 11:32; Merrick Wat (head contact), 16:14; Deanovich Wat (goalie interference), 19:07; Zidlicky Dm (roughing, slashing), 19:18; Rieber Wat (roughing), 19:18.

Shots on Goal-Des Moines 4-14-5-23. Waterloo 9-9-6-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Des Moines 1 / 5; Waterloo 1 / 2.

Goalies-Des Moines, Gerlich 0-2-0-0 (23 shots-20 saves). Waterloo, Callaway 2-0-0-0 (23 shots-22 saves).

