Musketeers Roll to 5-1 Win over Storm on New Year's Eve in Sioux City

Published on December 31, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Trey Jefferis's career-high four points and Jack Fichthorn's strong performance in net helped the Sioux City Musketeers roll to a 5-1 victory over the Tri-City Storm on New Year's Eve at Tyson Events Center.

Sioux City (15-16-1, 31 pts) has won five of its past six games. Tri-City (12-16-4, 28 pts) snapped its season-long four-game winning streak.

The Musketeers struck first 11:57 into the opening period. Following a Tri-City break out turnover on the left wing of its zone, Jefferis received a loose puck and walked toward Storm netminder Owen Nelson. The Northeastern commit steered the biscuit around Nelson's right pad for his 20th marker of the campaign.

Sioux City struck again just under four minutes later. A low Jefferis shot from the right point was tipped between the faceoff circles by the forehand of Luke Garry's stick into the top right corner of Nelson's cage. It was Garry's 11th marker of the year and first since December 13.

The Musketeers extended their advantage 9:04 into the second. Off a rush centering feed from Mason Stenger, former Tri-City forward Dallas Vieau swept a backhand shot past the outstretched left leg of Nelson for his seventh point in the past eight games. Vieau, who was off-balance while catching the pass, used his right skate to kick the puck to his stick, then unloaded the shot.

About four minutes later, Darik Olson ripped a snapshot from the bottom of the right circle between the legs of Nelson, making it 4-0. Olson received the puck off a feed from Kyle O'Leary during a Sioux City offensive zone possession.

The Storm pulled Nelson for goaltender Quinn Beumer following Olson's goal. Beumer, a 2009-born Orono, Minnesota native, made his USHL debut in the appearance.

Sioux City grew its advantage to 5-0 when Jefferis finished a rebound off Beumer's glove from a Ryan Poirier mid-range shot. Beumer knocked the puck with his hand, but could not hold on for the save. Jefferis found the puck behind Beumer's legs for his second tally of the night.

Tri-City's lone tally came 2:16 into the third. Maxwell Dessner recorded his first USHL goal after firing a shot from the left faceoff dot of the Sioux City zone. The puck deflected off the pad of Fichthorn and into the net, wiping away a potential shutout.

Nelson stopped eight of 12 Musketeer shots in 33:09 of action. Beumer came in to stop 11 of 12 Sioux City attempts while playing 26:51 on the night.

Fichthorn improved to 8-8-0 this season after stopping 31 of 32 Storm shots.

Alongside Jefferis (2-2-4), Sioux City's Luke Garry (1-1-2) and Poirier (0-2-2) also logged multiple points.

Up next: Tri-City begins 2026 with a two-game series at Fargo across Friday (7:05 pm CT puckdrop) and Saturday (6:05 pm CT puckdrop). Each contest will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







