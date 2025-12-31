Storm Visit Sioux City for New Year's Eve Bash with Musketeers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Tri-City Storm begin the second half of the 2025-2026 regular season with a New Year's Eve visit to the Sioux City Musketeers on Wednesday night at Tyson Events Center. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm CT.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (12-15-4, 28 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Beat Des Moines 4-3 in road matchup Saturday

Saturday: Ferry Netusil, Cam Springer, Oliver Ozogany, Mason Jenson tallied Storm goals

Jenson's game-winning goal just under three minutes into the third period helped hand Tri-City its victory; marker was Jenson's first game-winning goal of the year

Saturday: Owen Nelson stopped 22 of 25 Des Moines shots en route to his third win of season

Team Notes:

Exactly halfway through regular season with 31 games played and 31 to go

Won four consecutive games for first time since February 23-March 2, 2025 (two wins against Sioux City, two wins against Des Moines)

Four-game winning streak is second-longest active among USHL teams (Green Bay-13)

Outscoring opponents 11-3 over past three games

5-1-4 in one-goal games this season but 1-4-0 in two-goal games

Penalty kill (84.7%) ranks first in USHL

Averaging 12.26 penalty minutes per game, third-least among USHL teams

Second matchup in stretch of five consecutive road games tonight

Seven of next nine contests will be away from Viaero Center

Player Notes:

Brecken Smith: has produced six points (1-5-6) over his past four games; registered assist Saturday at Des Moines

Mason Jenson: has put up four points (2-2-4) over his past four games

Ferry Netusil: scored first goal with Tri-City on Saturday (had previously put up three goals with Green Bay this season before November 13 trade to Storm)

Bode Laylin: three power play goals tie for second among USHL defenseman

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Oliver Ozogany: 56 shots place fourth among USHL rookies

Carson Pilgrim (7-8-15) and Bode Laylin (3-12-15) lead team in scoring, Mason Jenson (7-7-14) and Brecken Smith (7-7-14) follow

Sioux City (14-16-1, 29 pts, 4th place Western Conf.)

Won four of past five games

Defeated Waterloo 5-3 on road Sunday, fell to Cedar Rapids 6-2 on road Saturday

Sunday: put up three unanswered goals (Elias Vatne, Gavin Garry, William Tomko) in final five minutes of regulation to grab victory

Sunday: Tomko notched two goals, Trey Jefferis also scored

Sunday: Netminder Jack Fichthorn stopped 34 of 37 Waterloo shots to log his seventh win of the season

Trey Jefferis (19-11-30) and William Tomko (13-17-30) lead team in scoring, Shayne Gould (9-18-27) follows

Season series: Wednesday is the fourth of six regular season meetings between Tri-City and Sioux City during 2025-2026. The Storm are 2-0-1 against the Musketeers this season. The squads last met on Friday, November 21 at Viaero Center (3-2 Storm win).







