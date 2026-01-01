Lancers Fall New Year's Eve

Published on December 31, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Sioux Falls Stampede scored five times in the first period and defeated the Omaha Lancers, 6-1, on Wednesday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Omaha (8-22-1-2) dropped its final game of 2025 and second straight in regulation. This is the first time that the Lancers have lost consecutive regulation games since late November. Kole Hyles scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season at the 8:12 mark of the second.

Sioux Falls (19-10-1-0) improved to 3-0-1-0 in the head-to-head season series against Omaha thanks to a hot start. Six different Stampede skaters scored, with two of those tallies coming on the power play. Brent Solomon and Anthony Bongo scored 58 seconds apart to give Sioux Falls a 2-0 lead at the 6:49 mark. Ryder Betzold scored a power-play goal with one second left on the man advantage and then Cooper Soller was awarded a goal on a video review. Thomas Zocco split the defense and scored the final goal of the first-period onslaught at the 18:21 mark.

Logan Rehnkowski scored the Stampede's final goal of the night on the man advantage at the 7:11 mark of the second, 1:01 before Hyles got on the board.

