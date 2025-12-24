Weekend Preview: December 27-28

Published on December 24, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA (7-20-1-2, 17 PTS) vs. LINCOLN (15-12-0-0, 30 PTS) Saturday, Dec. 27 6:05 PM CST

vs. FARGO (15-10-1-1, 32 PTS) Sunday, Dec. 28 5:05 PM CST

Lancers Come Back From Christmas Break For A Two-Game Weekend: The Omaha Lancers are back on the ice after Christmas break, starting with a home game against their arch-rival, the Lincoln Stars... The Lancers will then conclude the weekend once again on home ice Sunday evening against the Fargo Force... The Lancers are 23-16-0-0 all-time when playing in their first game back from Christmas break...

Lancers Set To Resume The I-80 Rivalry With The Stars: This will be the fourth meeting this season between the Lancers and Stars... Lincoln has won the first three matchups this season against Omaha; however, two of the three games have gone to overtime... The Stars come into the weekend with nine empty-net goal, tied for the most in the USHL with Sioux Falls... Conversely, Lincoln is the only team in the USHL so far this season to have not given up an empty-net goal... The Lancers are 15-12-2-1 all-time in December when facing off with the Stars... However, Lincoln has defeated Omaha in the last 7 meetings in December... The last Lancer win over the Stars in the final month of the year was Dec. 27, 2014, when the Lancers won 2-1 in a shootout off a Jakob Forbacka-Karlsson game winner...

Lancers Conclude The Weekend With Their Northern-Most Foe: The Force come into the weekend with just 19 goals scored in each of the second and third periods of play, good for the fewest in the league for both of those frames... Unlike Lincoln, Fargo has faced a multitude of empty-net goals this season... The Force have had 10 empty-net goals scored against them, which is tied for most in the league (other being Tri-City) ... November of 2022 marked the last time either squad recorded multiple power-play goals in a single game against one another... Fargo shook up its roster earlier this week in a large trade with Des Moines that most notably saw goaltender Alan Lendak shipped to the Buccaneers with forward Nate DellaDonna headlining the return...

Lancers To Watch: Forward Yegor Kim has registered 4 goals in the last five games for Omaha... The Lancers have won each of the last four games in which Kim recorded a goal... After being held off the scorers' sheet through his first 21 career USHL games, defenseman Ryder Reynolds has managed to tack on three points (1+2) in his last five games played... After totaling just 10 shots on goal through his first 11 games this season, Reynolds has equaled that total in the last five games...

Stars To Watch: Forward Alex Pelletier has been held scoreless in just three out of his 24 games played so far this season... Pelletier has 6 points (4+2) against Omaha this season and leads the USHL with 25 goals and 39 points... Kade Kohanski has also given Omaha fits so far this season... Kohanski has racked up 5 points (3+2) against the Lancers in their three head-to-head matchups while also scoring the overtime-winning goal at Liberty First Credit Union Arena Nov. 1...

Fargo Force Players To Watch: Luke McNamara is the current leading scorer for the Fargo Force with 23 points (7+16) ... In both games against Omaha this season, McNamara was held scoreless... Forward Saxton Tess has just 5 goals this season; however, all five of his tallies came against Western Conference opponents on the road...







United States Hockey League Stories from December 24, 2025

