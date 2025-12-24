Lumberjacks Add Will Schlechtweg to Roster Ahead of Second Half

MUSKEGON, MI - Wednesday morning, the Muskegon Lumberjacks announced the first gift of the holiday for Jacks fans in the addition of Will Schlechtweg, a 6'1 power forward from the Kent School in Connecticut.

A native of Goshen, NY, Schlechtweg has spent each of the previous four seasons playing both AAA and prep school hockey. Most recently with the Yale Jr. Bulldogs 18U AAA program and the Kent School, Schlechtweg had 72 points in 36 games between the two teams to start the season.

"We are excited to add Will to our family. He's a player who has taken a massive step this year, and we are excited to add him to our forward group." Said Lumberjacks President, Steve Lowe.

The addition of Schlechtweg comes for the Lumberjacks after an impressive first half of the season with a 20-7-0-0 record, and one of the hottest starts in franchise history. The second half of the season starts with two Lumberjacks players, Rudolfs Berzkalns (Cesis, LAT) and Adam Belusko (Kosice, SVK), missing from the lineup as they represent their countries at the 2026 World Junior Championship.

"Will brings depth to our team this year and next and will be an impact player in our lineup." Lowe added.

As a 2008 birth year, Schlechtweg joins an impressive pool of NHL draft prospects in Muskegon. The Lumberjacks' success in the NHL Draft over the past few seasons has made the lakeshore one of the most attractive places for young players.

"Will has a chance to be an NHL Draft pick this summer. We are excited to help him achieve that dream. Please help us welcome Will to the Lumberjacks Family!" Lowe finished.

Schlechtweg is committed to play NCAA Division I Hockey at the University of Maine, and will join the Lumberjacks ahead of the week 14 home-and-home series against the USNTDP Under-17 Team. The Jacks are in Plymouth on Saturday, but return home for the first in the second half for Beach Day on Sunday at 3 p.m.

