Maurins Named to Latvia's Wjc Roster

Published on December 17, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Nils Maurins will be representing the Omaha Lancers and the United States Hockey League as he competes for Latvia at the 2026 World Junior Championship.

Maurins, 19, is in his first season with the Lancers and has gone 3-10-0-2 with a 3.37 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage through 16 games. The Riga, Latvia native has played his best hockey as of late, going 2-1-0-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .929 SV% in his last five games. That includes recording a 42-save shutout in the Lancers' 4-0 win at Youngstown Dec. 12, Maurins' second shutout of the season following a 22-save showing Oct. 26 vs. Fargo.

The Lancers added Maurins in early October from the Bismarck Bobcats of the North American Hockey League. He appeared in three games and posted a 2-1 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

This will be the third time Maurins suits up for his country at the national stage following his previous appearances for Latvia in the 2023 and 2024 U18 World Junior Championships. Latvia is in Pool B along with Canada, Czechia, Denmark and Finland.

The 2025 U20 World Junior Championship takes place Dec. 26 - Jan. 5 in Minnesota with games taking place at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul and 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

Maurins will be away from the Lancers when they return to action Dec. 27 against the Lincoln Stars.







