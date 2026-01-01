Bucs Fall to Hawks 4-1

Waterloo, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (9-13-2-4) fell 4-1 to the Waterloo Black Hawks (10-16-1-1) in a New Years' Eve matchup Wednesday night at Young Arena. The Black Hawks pulled ahead 2-0 just over eight minutes into the middle frame, and Blake Zielinski's power-play tally late in the second was not enough to erase the deficit. The Bucs look ahead to a three-game homestand, kicking off with a matchup against the Sioux Falls Stampede Friday, Jan. 2, at 7:05 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.

After a scoreless opening frame, Black Hawks defenseman Kade Meyer gave Waterloo the inital 1-0 lead 3:07 into the second period. Forward Tyler Deakos doubled the Black Hawks lead with a breakaway goal at 8:38, showing a score of 2-0. Bucs forward Blake Zielinski cut the deficit to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 16:27. Zielinski found Callaway's back door for his sixth goal of the season, assisted by forwards Ryan Seelinger and Riley Zupfer.

Hawks forward Rio Treharne shot past Gerlich on the power play 4:01 into the final frame to show Waterloo ahead 3-1. Forward Salvatore Viviano tallied an empty-net goal at 18:23 to show a final score of 4-1.

The Bucs host three games at home next weekend, kicking off Friday, Jan. 2, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Sioux Falls Stampede, featuring Buzzballz College night (2 for $8 Buzzballz, $5 off tickets for college students), 2-for-1 beer night, and Fireball Friday. They then host back-to-back matchups against the Green Bay Gamblers Saturday, Jan. 3, at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 4 at 3:05 p.m. Saturday is Farmer's Appreciation Night presented by IAWA, with specialty farmer-based jerseys, a water bottle giveaway, and Coors Mug Club 1/2 off beverages. Sunday is Youth Sports Night, presented by DMYHA, featuring a youth jersey t-shirt giveaway, $1 hot dog night, and a JP Party Rentals Kids Zone! Don't miss out on the action! Buy your tickets.







