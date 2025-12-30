Weekend Preview: December 31-January 3

December 30, 2025

OMAHA (8-21-1-2) @ SIOUX FALLS (18-10-1-0) Wednesday, Dec. 31 6:05 p.m. CST; Saturday, Jan. 3 6:05 p.m. CST

Lancers Set To Conclude 2025 And Ring In 2026 In Sioux Falls: The Omaha Lancers are set to take on the Sioux Falls Stampede in a pair of road games this week... Their first matchup will come New Year's Eve night where the Lancers will look to continue their historically impressive record in New Year's Eve matchups-holding an all-time 21-7-2-0 record on the 365th day of the year... The Lancers will then conclude with the very same Sioux Falls club on the road once again Saturday night to ring in 2026... The Lancers are 21-17-1-0 all-time in the first game to begin the new year... The Lancers are coming off a weekend split after defeating Lincoln in an overtime thriller... Omaha then fell the following night to the Fargo Force by the score of 2-0... The Lancers are 215-134-16-14 all-time in January...

Stampede Look To Slow The Lancers' Recent Momentum: Sioux Falls comes into this week tied for the league lead in third period goals (45) ... The Stampede also lead the league in shots on goal this season (1,036) ... The Lancers have not defeated the Sioux Falls Stampede on the road in regulation time since January 15, 2022... The Lancers have scored a power-play goal against Sioux Falls in 7 of their last 11 meetings dating back to November of 2024... There has not been a hat-trick scorer on either side in this head-to-head series since January of 2012... The Stampede have registered 30+ shots in the last 12 meetings with Omaha dating back to March of 2024... The Lancers lost to the Stampede in their last meeting (10/18) 8-5... It's the first time in series history the Lancers scored at least 5 goals in a single game against Sioux Falls and lost... The Lancers are 16-8-1-1 all-time against Sioux Falls in the month of January...

Lancers To Watch: Forward Ryan Aaronson is currently on a 21-game goal-scoring drought... The last game Aaronson scored a goal came in the Lancers' last meeting with Sioux Falls on October 18th... Lefty Markonidis has racked up 5 goals so far this season with the 'Orange and Black'... With Markonidis' goal against Lincoln Saturday night, the Union College commit has scored at least one goal against all Western Conference teams in his USHL career, but he has only one career goal against the Stampede which came last season during his time with Lincoln... Muskegon and Dubuque are the only two squads that Lefty Markonidis has yet to score on from within the league...

Stampede Players To Watch: Brent Solomon has been a thorn in the Lancers' side this season... The Detroit Red Wings draft pick has tallied 4 points (3+1) through three games head-to-head with Omaha this season... Brock Schultz has been red hot for the 'Herd since Sioux Falls acquired him from Waterloo just a couple months ago... The third-year veteran has amassed 20 points (12+8) through 15 games with the Stampede this season...

Lancers New Year's Eve History

1986- Vs. Des Moines Buccaneers L 4-10 2010- @ Tri-City Storm W OT 3-2

1987- @ North Iowa Huskies W 7-5 2011- @ Tri-City Storm L 0-3

1988- Vs. Madison Capitols L 3-4 2012- @ Sioux City Musketeers W 5-4

1992- @ Sioux City Musketeers W 9-4 2013- @ Sioux City Musketeers W 2-1

1993- @ Des Moines Buccaneers L 2-9 2014- @ Sioux City Musketeers W SO 4-3

1994- @ North Iowa Huskies W 8-1 2015- @ Sioux City Musketeers L 1-4

1995- @ Fargo-Moorhead Bears W 5-2 2016- @ Sioux City Musketeers W SO 5-4

1996- @ Lincoln Stars W 5-2 2017- @ Sioux City Musketeers L OT 1-2

1997- @ Fargo-Moorhead W OT 3-2 2018- @ Sioux City Musketeers L OT 3-4

1998- @ Sioux City Musketeers W 5-0 2019- @ Sioux City Musketeers W 6-4

1999- @ Sioux City Musketeers W 3-2 2020- @ Sioux City Musketeers W 4-1

2003- @ Des Moines Buccaneers L 0-5 2021- @ Sioux City Musketeers W 3-2

2007- @ Sioux City Musketeers W 2-0 2022- @ Sioux City Musketeers W 7-5

2008- @ Sioux City Musketeers W 5-2 2023- @ Sioux City Musketeers W OT 4-3

2009- @ Sioux City Musketeers W 5-3 2024- @ Lincoln Stars L 1-4







