Five Lumberjacks Named to 2026 Chipotle All-American Game

Published on December 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

PLYMOUTH, MI - Every January, the top NHL Draft prospects from around the USHL travel to USA Hockey Arena for the annual Chipotle All-American Game. The 2026 edition of the event will feature five players from the Muskegon Lumberjacks, matching the event's single team record for most players selected in the same year.

The annual event was created in 2012 to feature the top American-born skaters eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft. Over the years, the player pool has shifted from all American-born skaters in the USHL, CHL, NCAA, and other leagues to one that now features only top prospects from the USHL.

"Earning a spot in the All-American Top Prospects Game is no accident. It's the result of daily habits, relentless work, and a commitment to doing things the right way." Said Lumberjacks Head Coach, Colten St. Clair.

Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN), the top draft prospect in the USHL season, is joined by teammates Rudolfs Berzkalns (Cesis, LAT) and Jean-Samuel Daigneault (Saint-Michel, QC, CAN) as international skaters taking part in the event. Anthony Thomas-Maroon (St. Louis, MO) and Will Keane (West Bloomfield, MI) round out the Lumberjacks selected.

"We couldn't be more proud to have these guys represent our organization and themselves at such a prestigious event." St. Clair added.

Previously, the Chicago Steel had five players selected in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and is the only other organization to have a quartet of players compete in the event.

Only five other international skaters have taken part in the event, including Sacha Boisvert (Trois-Rivieres, QC, CAN) and Matvei Gridin (Kurgan, RUS), who represented the Lumberjacks in 2024. Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) participated in the event last season before being selected in the first round of the NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

The five 2026 participants bring the Lumberjacks' total to 22 players in the 13 years of the event. The complete list of Lumberjacks to skate in the All-American game is:

Tynan Lawrence, 2026

Rudolfs Berzkalns, 2026

Jean Samuel-Daigneault, 2026

Will Keane, 2025

Anthony Thomas-Maroon, 2026

Vaclav Nestrasil, 2025

Sacha Boisvert, 2024

Joe Connor, 2024

Matvei Gridin, 2024

Ethan Whitcomb, 2023

Ben Strinden, 2022

Phillip Tresca, 2022

Cam Berg, 2021

Hank Kempf, 2021+ 2020

Alex Gaffney, 2020

Kieth Petruzzelli, 2016

Ronald Brickey, 2016

Mitch Eliot, 2015

Alex Green, 2015

Joseph Cecconi, 2014

The Chipotle All-American game takes place January 15th at 7 pm and will be broadcast live on the NHL Network.







