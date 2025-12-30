Five Lumberjacks Named to 2026 Chipotle All-American Game
Published on December 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release
PLYMOUTH, MI - Every January, the top NHL Draft prospects from around the USHL travel to USA Hockey Arena for the annual Chipotle All-American Game. The 2026 edition of the event will feature five players from the Muskegon Lumberjacks, matching the event's single team record for most players selected in the same year.
The annual event was created in 2012 to feature the top American-born skaters eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft. Over the years, the player pool has shifted from all American-born skaters in the USHL, CHL, NCAA, and other leagues to one that now features only top prospects from the USHL.
"Earning a spot in the All-American Top Prospects Game is no accident. It's the result of daily habits, relentless work, and a commitment to doing things the right way." Said Lumberjacks Head Coach, Colten St. Clair.
Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN), the top draft prospect in the USHL season, is joined by teammates Rudolfs Berzkalns (Cesis, LAT) and Jean-Samuel Daigneault (Saint-Michel, QC, CAN) as international skaters taking part in the event. Anthony Thomas-Maroon (St. Louis, MO) and Will Keane (West Bloomfield, MI) round out the Lumberjacks selected.
"We couldn't be more proud to have these guys represent our organization and themselves at such a prestigious event." St. Clair added.
Previously, the Chicago Steel had five players selected in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and is the only other organization to have a quartet of players compete in the event.
Only five other international skaters have taken part in the event, including Sacha Boisvert (Trois-Rivieres, QC, CAN) and Matvei Gridin (Kurgan, RUS), who represented the Lumberjacks in 2024. Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) participated in the event last season before being selected in the first round of the NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.
The five 2026 participants bring the Lumberjacks' total to 22 players in the 13 years of the event. The complete list of Lumberjacks to skate in the All-American game is:
Tynan Lawrence, 2026
Rudolfs Berzkalns, 2026
Jean Samuel-Daigneault, 2026
Will Keane, 2025
Anthony Thomas-Maroon, 2026
Vaclav Nestrasil, 2025
Sacha Boisvert, 2024
Joe Connor, 2024
Matvei Gridin, 2024
Ethan Whitcomb, 2023
Ben Strinden, 2022
Phillip Tresca, 2022
Cam Berg, 2021
Hank Kempf, 2021+ 2020
Alex Gaffney, 2020
Kieth Petruzzelli, 2016
Ronald Brickey, 2016
Mitch Eliot, 2015
Alex Green, 2015
Joseph Cecconi, 2014
The Chipotle All-American game takes place January 15th at 7 pm and will be broadcast live on the NHL Network.
