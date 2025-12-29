Storm Sneak Past Bucs 4-3

Published on December 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







West Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (9-12-2-4) fell to the Tri-City Storm (12-15-3-1) in a tight 4-3 match Saturday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. Tri-City forward Mason Jensen's unassisted goal early in the final frame pulled the Storm ahead with their fourth goal of the night. The Bucs look ahead to a New Years Eve matchup against the Waterloo Black Hawks on Wednesday, January 31, at 6:35 p.m. at Young Arena.

Bucs forward Blake Zielinski opened the scoring of the game with the teddy-bear-toss goal just 3:31 into the first period. Zielinski's breakaway goal was assisted by forward Adam Zidlicky and defenseman Ryland Randle and showed Des Moines ahead 1-0. Tri-City forward Frantisek Netusil responded with a goal for the Storm just 17 seconds later, showing a score of 1-1. The Bucs pulled ahead again at 7:28, as Nathan Hauad tallied his third goal of the season, sending his shot from the left-wing circle flying past Nelson. Hauad's goal was assisted by forward Ryan Seelinger and defenseman Ryan Kroll and saw the Bucs ahead once more at 2-1. The Storm responded with another tally at 8:20 as forward Cameron Springer evened the score 2-2. Tri-City pulled ahead with a goal from forward Oliver Ozogany at 11:24, showing a score of 3-2.

Zielinski tallied his second goal of the night and fifth of the season just 1:22 into the middle frame, sending home a tic-tac-toe play from forwards Owen Tylec and Seelinger to even the score once more at 3-3.

Tri-City forward Mason Jensen scored the final goal of the night, pulling the Storm ahead 2:50 into the third period, showing a final score of 4-3.

The Bucs look ahead to a New Years Eve matchup in Waterloo at 6:35 p.m. at Young Arena. They then three games at home next weekend, kicking off Friday, Jan. 2, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Sioux Falls Stampede, featuring Buzzballz College night (2 for $8 Buzzballz, $5 off tickets for college students), 2-for-1 beer night, and Fireball Friday. They then host back-to-back matchups against the Green Bay Gamblers Saturday, Jan. 3, at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 4 at 3:05 p.m. Saturday is Farmer's Appreciation Night presented by IAWA, with specialty farmer-based jerseys, a water bottle giveaway, and Coors Mug Club 1/2 off beverages. Sunday is Youth Sports Night, presented by DMYHA, featuring a youth jersey t-shirt giveaway, $1 hot dog night, and a JP Party Rentals Kids Zone! Don't miss out on the action!







United States Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.