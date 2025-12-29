Bucs Complete Trade with Fargo, Acquire Lendak
Published on December 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Des Moines Buccaneers News Release
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers have completed a trade with the Fargo Force, acquiring 2006-born Slovakian goaltender Alan Lendak.
Trade Details:
Des Moines receives Fargo receives
Alan Lendak, G, 2006
2027 Phase 2 Round 4 pick Nathan Delladonna, F, 2006
Wyatt Kuznik, F, 2008
2026 Phase II Round 1 pick
The Buccaneers are thrilled to add Lendak to the roster. Lendak has had an impressive season so far with the Force, posting a 2.45 GAA and .915 SV% in 11 appearances. Lendak is currently representing Slovakia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships.
"We're excited to have a player like Lendak joining our team following World Juniors," said Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations Derek Damon. "He's going to be a huge piece for us and we're excited about the future of our team with him between the pipes."
Delladonna joined the Buccaneers as an affiliate player during the 2022-23 season, and has spent the past two years as a full-time member of the Des Moines roster. His leadership and dedication to the club earned him an "A" ahead of the 2025-26 season. So far this year, Delladonna has tallied 14P (8G, 6A) in 26 GP for the Bucs.
"It's tough to lose a player like Delladonna," Damon said. "He's been a loyal member of the Buccaneers team for a few seasons and he's a leader on this year's team. In this hockey landscape, you have to give up a good player to get a good player, and we feel that this is in the best interest of the organization going forward."
The Buccaneers wish Delladonna the best as he finishes out his USHL career in Fargo and continues his hockey career at the NCAA level and beyond.
