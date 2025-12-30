Zielinski Selected for Chipotle All-American Game

Published on December 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

West Des Moines, Iowa - Des Moines Buccaneers forward Blake Zielinski has been selected to compete in the 2026 Chipotle All-American game on January 15 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. Zielinski will join other top 2026 NHL draft-eligible players from the USHL and the Under-18 U.S. National Team Development Program.

Zielinski recently helped Team USA earn a gold medal at the World Junior "A" Challenge in mid-december, tallying 4P (2G, 2A) in 5GP. Team USA went 4-1-0-0 on their road to gold at the WJAC in Quebec.

Zielinski was a top-scoring rookie during the 2024-25 season, joining the Bucs partway through the season and tallying 32P (13G, 19A) in 41GP. So far this season, the Providence College commit has notched 17P (5G, 12A) in 19GP.

The Bucs wish Zielinski the best of luck as he competes alongside some of the top prospects across the country. He is the 11th Buccaneer to represent at the Chipotle All-American Game, following Ben Kevan and Edison Engle's performances last year.







