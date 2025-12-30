Kemps, Tuminaro Selected to 2026 Chipotle All-American Game

Published on December 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Chicago Steel defensemen Jonas Kemps and Cole Tuminaro were announced Monday as selections to play in the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game, which will take place at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, MI on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 6 pm CT.

The annual event features top 2026 NHL Draft-eligible players from the USA Hockey NTDP U18 team and other USHL teams and will be televised live on NHL Network.

The Steel have had 29 players appear in the annual All-American Game since its inception in 2012, with 19 of those players eventually selected in the NHL Draft.

Current Steel forward and Buffalo Sabres prospect Ashton Schultz appeared in last year's game and recorded an assist. Washington Capitals prospect and current Steel forward Jackson Crowder also appeared as a member of the Sioux City Musketeers and tallied an assist.

"We're extremely happy for Jonas and Cole," said Steel Associate Head Coach and General Manager Tyler Haskins. "This is a well-earned opportunity and a reflection of the hard work they both put in on a daily basis."

Committed to Michigan State, Kemps is in his first season with Chicago after the Steel acquired him this offseason. The 6'5" defenseman played for the NTDP U17 team last season and appeared in 30 games while recording four assists. He represented the U.S. at the 2024 U17 World Challenge and played in all five games.

Kemps was ranked as a B-rated skater on this year's NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List, tabbing him as a potential second/third round pick. He is on pace to surpass his point and games played totals from last season.

The Steel acquired Tuminaro from Sioux City on May 6, bringing him back to his home region as a South Beloit, Illinois native. He appeared in one game with Sioux City in the 2024-2025 season before missing the remainder of the year due to injury.

With the Steel this season, Tuminaro has played 23 games and has seven points on two goals and five assists. He has averaged almost 18 minutes of ice time and has maintained an even plus-minus rating.

Tuminaro, a Cornell commit, was a W-rated skater on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List for this season, highlighting him as a potential sixth/seventh round pick.

He was one of three Steel skaters (Schultz, Crowder) to represent Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge earlier this month, where USA won gold for the second consecutive season.

Kemps and Tuminaro are the first Steel defensemen to appear at the All-American Game since alumni Chris Able and Michael Hagens in 2023.

