Lohse Named to Chipotle All-American Game Roster

Published on December 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints defenseman Hudson Lohse has been selected to participate in the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game in Plymouth, Michigan on Jan. 15.

The Chipotle All-American Game showcases the top American players eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Lohse has enjoyed a strong start to his career in the United States Hockey League. Through 26 games played, Lohse has seven assists and a plus-15 rating for the Fighting Saints. The Franklin, Tennessee native leads the Fighting Saints with that rating and ranks tied for fifth in the USHL.

"We're happy and proud for Hudson to have earned this opportunity," said Head Coach Evan Dixon. "He has grown a ton so far this season through his hard work and dedication to his development."

Lohse was named to the preliminary NHL Central Scouting Watch List for the 2026 NHL Draft earlier this season.

Puck-drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST at the USA Hockey Arena on Jan. 15 and the game will be televised on NHL Network.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.