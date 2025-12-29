Graf, Lindberg, White Named Players of the Week

Justin Graf, Garrett Lindberg, and Ajay White have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Dec. 22, and Sunday, Dec. 28.

Justin Graf, F, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

NCAA Commitment: Merrimack College

Recorded five points in two games with a goal and four assists, including two primary helpers, upon returning from holiday break. He is on a 10-game streak with 17 points in that stretch.

Scored and registered two assists in the RoughRiders' 6-2 win against Sioux City on Saturday, then added a pair of helpers in Cedar Rapids' 6-5 loss to Madison on Sunday.

Finished the weekend with four shots and a +2 rating.

Garrett Lindberg, D, Fargo Force

NCAA Commitment: University of North Dakota

Posted three assists in Fargo's 6-3 win at Sioux Falls on Saturday, marking the first three-point game of his USHL career.

Fired four shots in the Force's 2-0 victory at Omaha on Sunday, helping preserve Ajay White's 23-save shutout.

Finished with six shots and a +3 rating.

Ajay White, G, Fargo Force

NCAA Commitment: University of St. Thomas

Posted back-to-back wins for the Force with a 6-3 victory at Sioux Falls on Saturday and a 23-save shutout in a 2-0 road win at Omaha on Sunday.

Turned aside 42 of 45 shots from Sioux Falls, then recorded his second shutout of the season and third of his career the following day.

Finished the weekend 2-0-0-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) with a 1.50 goals against average and .967 save percentage, the best marks for goalies with more than 60 minutes played.







