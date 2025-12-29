Bucs Front Office Holiday Hours
Published on December 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Des Moines Buccaneers News Release
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The Buccaneers front office will be closed the following dates to allow our staff to celebrate the upcoming holidays:
December 22-26
December 31
January 1
The Bucs will play at home Saturday, December 27, for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Tri-City Storm. It is our Holidays in Paradise game, featuring our specialty Blackout Jerseys, Teddy Bear Toss presented by DMOS, sunglasses giveaway, Tito's Saturday, Coors Mug Club 1/2 off beverages, and a Buccaneers Crew post-game skate. Buy your tickets here!
Purchase your Bucs merch just in time for the holidays today!
With any concerns, leave a voicemail at (515) 278-2827 or email info@bucshockey.com.
