Tri-City's Laylin Selected for USA Hockey's 2026 Chipotle All-American Game
Published on December 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm News Release
KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm defenseman Bode Laylin has been selected to participate in USA Hockey's 2026 Chipotle All-American Game, USA Hockey announced Monday night.
The event, set to take place on Thursday, January 15 at 6 pm CT, features the top NHL draft-eligible players from both the U.S. Under-18 National Team and other USHL squads. It will be televised live from USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan on NHL Network.
Laylin has consistently been one of Tri-City's top performers this season. The St. Thomas commit leads the team in assists (12) while tying for first in points (15) and placing second in points per game (0.58). Laylin's three power play goals additionally place first on the Storm roster and tie for second among USHL defenseman.
Recently selected to participate on USA Hockey's squad at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge, Laylin and teammate Carson Pilgrim helped the Red, White, and Blue capture its second consecutive tournament title with a gold medal game victory over Canada West on December 13.
The St. Michael, Minnesota native will become Tri-City's first player to participate in the Chipotle All-American game since forward Trevor Connelly and defenseman Philipe Blais-Savoie received selection in 2024.
For more information and tickets to the matchup, visit https://www.usahockeyarena.com/aapg.
