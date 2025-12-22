Weekend Preview - Gamblers' Return from Break with a Road Trip to Dubuque

Published on December 22, 2025

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Green Bay looks to continue its win streak and hold onto the top spot in the Eastern Conference when the Gamblers hit the road to take on the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Dec. 27 at the ImOn Arena (Dubuque) at 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque enters the matchup on a three-game winning streak and sits fourth in the Eastern Conference with an 18-8-1 record and 37 points.

Green Bay is 2-0 this season against the Fighting Saints, most recently taking down Dubuque 2-1 on Dec. 5.

Forward Teddy Merrill leads Dubuque with 30 points off of 15 goals and 15 assists in 25 games played. Defensively, goalkeeper Vojtech Hambalek owns a 2.83 goals against average and a 0.9 save percentage.

The Gamblers return from the break at the top of the league with a 19-7-2-1 record. Gamblers' forward Zach Wooten leads the team with 19 goals, coming off player of the week honors and his second hat trick of the season.







