Weekend Preview - Gamblers' Return from Break with a Road Trip to Dubuque
Published on December 22, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Green Bay Gamblers News Release
Green Bay looks to continue its win streak and hold onto the top spot in the Eastern Conference when the Gamblers hit the road to take on the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Dec. 27 at the ImOn Arena (Dubuque) at 7:05 p.m.
Dubuque enters the matchup on a three-game winning streak and sits fourth in the Eastern Conference with an 18-8-1 record and 37 points.
Green Bay is 2-0 this season against the Fighting Saints, most recently taking down Dubuque 2-1 on Dec. 5.
Forward Teddy Merrill leads Dubuque with 30 points off of 15 goals and 15 assists in 25 games played. Defensively, goalkeeper Vojtech Hambalek owns a 2.83 goals against average and a 0.9 save percentage.
The Gamblers return from the break at the top of the league with a 19-7-2-1 record. Gamblers' forward Zach Wooten leads the team with 19 goals, coming off player of the week honors and his second hat trick of the season.
United States Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2025
- Steel Acquire Goaltender Veeti Louhivaara - Chicago Steel
- Weekend Preview - Gamblers' Return from Break with a Road Trip to Dubuque - Green Bay Gamblers
- Des Moines Buccaneers Become Des Moines 6 7s - Des Moines Buccaneers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Green Bay Gamblers Stories
- Weekend Preview - Gamblers' Return from Break with a Road Trip to Dubuque
- Pat McCadden, Landon Hafele, Gunnar Conboy and Mace'O Phillips Strike Gold in Quebec
- Zach Wooten Named USHL Forward of the Week
- Wooten Drops Third Multi-Goal Game of the Year as the Gamblers Roll to 9 Straight Wins
- Leo Henriquez and Will Zellers Named to World Juniors Preliminary Rosters