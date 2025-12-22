Steel Acquire Goaltender Veeti Louhivaara

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel have acquired Finnish goaltender Veeti Louhivaara, the team announced Monday.

A native of Jyvaskyla, Finland, Louhivaara played in his hometown for JYP in the Finnish SM-sarja appearing in nine games this season with the U20 team and posted a 2.52 goals against average and a .917 save percentage. He posted similar numbers last season, also with the U20 team, playing in 18 games while boasting a 2.94 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.

Louhivaara's best season came in 2021-2022 with the JYP U16 team, where he posted a 10-4-0 record in 14 games while recording two shutouts with a 1.72 goals against average and a .943 save percentage.

"We're very excited to welcome Veeti to our organization," said Steel Associate Head Coach and General Manager Tyler Haskins. "We are thrilled to be able add a goaltender of his caliber to our roster. We believe he will be a great fit for our team and a key part of our success moving forward."

Louhivaara is regarded as a clean skater, with good balance and strong pushes. He is also adept at moving from post-to-post, and can stretch all the way across while down in the butterfly with ease, according to the EliteProspects 2024 NHL Draft Guide.

The New Jersey Devils selected Louhivaara in Round 5 of the 2024 NHL Draft. The Devils used their second pick of that draft in Round Two to select former Omaha Lancers goaltender Mikhail Yegorov.

