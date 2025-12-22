Des Moines Buccaneers Become Des Moines 6 7s

West Des Moines, IA - The Des Moines Buccaneers will rebrand to the Des Moines 6 7s Hockey Club for one night only Saturday, January 17, as they host the Dubuque Fighting Saints for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.

Inspired by the viral pop-culture trend, 6 7s night is an internet-first twist on traditional theme nights, designed to be unexpected, shareable and fun. The one-night-only rebrand reflects how modern sports teams are embracing culture, humor and social conversation beyond the game itself - while still delivering high-energy performance on the ice.

"Themes like 6 7s Night help us connect with younger fans by blending hockey with today's culture," said Eric Grundfast, President of Business Operations. "By creating fun, memorable experiences, we're growing the game and building lifelong Buccaneers fans."

The Bucs will sport specialty 6 7s jerseys, which will be available for purchase on the Bucs Galley following the game. Limited-edition specialty merchandise will be available for preorder until January 5, including hats, t-shirts, and hoodies. Pickup and shipping options are available.

This night is designed to appeal to our younger fans and families, as viral music moments and pop-culture elements will be featured throughout the game experience. We can't wait to bring a fresh, modern, and entertaining atmosphere from start to finish. Other specials on January 17 include Coors Mug Club, Tito's Saturday, and a post-game skate with the team.







