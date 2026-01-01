Storm Acquire Draft Pick for Affiliate Player Alex Sargo
Published on January 1, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm News Release
KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm have acquired a 2026 USHL Phase I tenth round draft pick from the Chicago Steel in exchange for affiliate player Alex Sargo.
Sargo was an 11th round selection (#156 overall) by Tri-City in the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft. The 2009-born forward currently competes with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U program.
