Storm Acquire Draft Pick for Affiliate Player Alex Sargo

Published on January 1, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm have acquired a 2026 USHL Phase I tenth round draft pick from the Chicago Steel in exchange for affiliate player Alex Sargo.

Sargo was an 11th round selection (#156 overall) by Tri-City in the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft. The 2009-born forward currently competes with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U program.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2026

Storm Acquire Draft Pick for Affiliate Player Alex Sargo - Tri-City Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.