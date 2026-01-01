Storm Acquire Draft Pick for Affiliate Player Alex Sargo
USHL Tri-City Storm

Storm Acquire Draft Pick for Affiliate Player Alex Sargo

Published on January 1, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm News Release


KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm have acquired a 2026 USHL Phase I tenth round draft pick from the Chicago Steel in exchange for affiliate player Alex Sargo.

Sargo was an 11th round selection (#156 overall) by Tri-City in the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft. The 2009-born forward currently competes with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U program.

Check out the Tri-City Storm Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United States Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central