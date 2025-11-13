Green Bay Gamblers and Tri-City Storm Complete Trade
Green Bay Gamblers and Tri-City Storm Complete Trade

Published on November 13, 2025
Green Bay Gamblers News Release


The Green Bay Gamblers announced today that we have traded forward Frantisek Netusil and a 2027 Phase 2 7th-round pick to the Tri-City Storm in exchange for a 2026 Phase 2 2nd-round pick and a 2027 Phase 2 conditional pick.

