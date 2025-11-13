Green Bay Gamblers and Tri-City Storm Complete Trade

Published on November 13, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced today that we have traded forward Frantisek Netusil and a 2027 Phase 2 7th-round pick to the Tri-City Storm in exchange for a 2026 Phase 2 2nd-round pick and a 2027 Phase 2 conditional pick.







