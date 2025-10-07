Musketeers Trivia Night: Win $1,000 Cash

Published on October 7, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Join us this Saturday for our first ever Trivia Night where you can put your mastery of useless facts and info into use for once! We have $1,000 on the line as the grand prize. Before you start calling all your friends to put together a crack team, here's a couple of things you should know first:

When: Saturday, October 11th at 6:05 pm, during the Musketeers hockey game

Game Tickets: https://bit.ly/4mOX7iT

No Pre-Registration: There's no pre-registration for this event. Just like at a bar you show up and register your team. The only pre-registration you will need is a ticket to the game. Visit our team info table at the top of section 106 to sign up your team. You'll be asked to sign a form stating you won't cheat, and be given your answer slips. After that, hang out until the first intermission.

Sizes of Teams: We are allowing a minimum of (2) contestants to make up a team and a maximum of (5). We want to accommodate as many different teams as we can for this so when it comes to making your team choose wisely.

Limited Spots Available: We would suggest getting there early on Saturday night. We have limited space available for all of our teams so once we run out of space that's it. It is first come, first serve. Doors for season ticket holders open at 4:45 pm on Saturday and at 5:00 pm for the general public.

Must Surrender your Cell Phone & ZERO Tolerance for Cheating: We will ask you at the beginning of the rounds of play to surrender your cell phone. And we will have a zero tolerance policy for cheating. If suspected or caught cheating you and your team will be immediately disqualified from the game and be removed from the Tyson Events Center. There's a lot of money on the line, this needs to be a fair game.

Taking Place in the Dick's Zones: Tables will be set up for each team in the Dick's Zones which can be found at the top of sections 107 and 109. Each team may occupy a table to play.

Questions Will Take Place During Both Intermissions: After registering your team, you can go ahead and find your assigned seat. We will ask you to come to your pre-determined Dick's Zone (told to you at registration) at the 5 minute mark of each period. This is up to you to get to the Dick's Zone, you cannot play from your ticketed seat.

During intermission we will have the questions placed up on the board, you have 45 seconds to answer each one.

There will be (2) rounds of questions. The first intermission will consist of (7) questions all worth one point each. The second intermission will consist of (5) questions, each worth (2) points each. If needed there will be one final tiebreaker question.







United States Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.