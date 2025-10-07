Hawks Announce Alumni Watch Parties

Published on October 7, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa-Black Hawks fans can support their favorite former Waterloo players at Pepper's Grill & Sports Pub in Cedar Falls throughout the 2025/26 hockey season.

The Black Hawks will host a series of alumni watch parties beginning on Tuesday, October 21st when the Vancouver Canucks visit the Pittsburgh Penguins. All Hawks fans are encouraged to wear team gear. If a Waterloo alum scores during the first period of the designated game, everyone in attendance wearing a Hawks jersey, shirt, or hat will win a prize.

"I hope Waterloo fans will bring the same sort of enthusiasm to Pepper's that they bring to Young Arena," said Black Hawks President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Greene. "I think when Brock Boeser or Brandon Montour score a goal in one of these games, people on the other side of the restaurant are going to want to know what all the cheering is about."

A total of five Alumni Watch Parties are planned:

Date Featured Game Time Potential Alumni

Tue., October 21 Vancouver @ Pittsburgh 6 p.m. Brock Boeser, Max Sasson, Tommy Novak

Tue., November 18 Seattle @ Detroit 6 p.m. Brandon Montour

Tue., January 6 Colorado @ Tampa Bay 6 p.m. Jack Drury

Tue., January 27 L.A. @ Detroit 6 p.m. Mikey Anderson

Tue., March 3 Chicago @ Winnipeg 7 p.m. Sam Rinzel, Dylan Samberg

Pepper's is the Cedar Valley's #1 Sports Restaurant. Their location at 620 E. 18th Street in Cedar Falls features nearly 50 televisions with all the big games every day. Enjoy the relaxed and laid-back atmosphere and feel like a regular even if it's your first visit. Pepper's makes their own own soups, sauces, and salad dressings, to complement a broad menu and a wide variety of specials. Appetizers are hand-breaded and made to order. Sandwiches and salads are hand-crafted. Pepper's recipes have been perfected during more than 30 years in business.

Last season, 13 different former Black Hawks appeared in at least one regular season game. That includes Max Sasson and Sam Rinzel, who each made their NHL debuts.







