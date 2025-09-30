Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

Published on September 30, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

On to October

The Black Hawks move into a new month with their first October game on Saturday against the Madison Capitols at 6:35 p.m. The matchup at Young Arena is Waterloo's only game this weekend. October's heavy home schedule provides a significant opportunity for the Hawks. The five games Waterloo will play at Young Arena are the most during any October since 2012 (the Hawks won four of five in that instance). Madison has started the current season with a 2-2-0 record. Three of their four games have been settled by one goal; the exception was a 5-3 road win against the Chicago Steel Saturday in their most recent action.

A Bigger, Better Series

Waterloo and Madison will meet five times this season. Following this Saturday's initial encounter, the Capitols visit again on December 27th and January 9th. The Black Hawks go to Madison on the 12th and 16th of those respective months. Waterloo has not met an opponent from Madison five times in the same season since 1993/94. The original Capitols played in the USHL from 1984/85 through 1994/95; the current iteration joined the league in 2014/15, and Waterloo has not faced them more than three times in any season.

September Wins

Last Saturday, the Black Hawks defeated the Des Moines Buccaneers 5-2. The win extended a history of measurable success during September. With the exception of 2020 - when Waterloo's first regular season game wasn't until November due to the COVID-19 pandemic - the Hawks have won at least one game in September each year since 2018. Waterloo's aggregate September record is 9-6-2 in that time. The Black Hawks' first regular season September game was a 7-2 loss against the St. Paul Vulcans on this date in 1989.

Veteran Players "All In" Last Saturday

Among the 21 players in Waterloo's lineup for the home-opener against Des Moines, just four spent at least one-quarter of the 2024/25 season with the Hawks. Among that small group, each recorded at least one point Saturday versus the Buccaneers. Brock Schultz scored the first goal of the game less than a minute after the opening faceoff. Ryan Whiterabbit assisted on that tally. During the second period, Chase Jette produced a pair of assists. Ty Mason scored in the second; his goal proved to be the game-winner.

Recent Games

This will be the Black Hawks' second consecutive single-game weekend following last Saturday's matchup with Des Moines. Travis Lefere recorded a goal and two assists in the 5-2 Waterloo win. He was also responsible for a game-high four shots on goal. At the other end of the rink, Phileas Lachat faced 24 shots and stopped 22 for the victory.

