Gamblers Announce TV Partnership with NBC 26 and TV 32

Published on September 30, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - TV32 and the Green Bay Gamblers are thrilled to announce "Hockey Night in Green Bay," a new partnership that will bring seven USHL hockey games to local fans. As part of the agreement, TV32 will air one Gamblers home game per month from October 2025 through April 2026. All games will be broadcasted from the Resch Center.

"The addition of the Gamblers to our TV32 sports roster further emphasizes our commitment to providing live, local sports for viewers to enjoy from the comfort of their homes," Jaclyn Clark, general manager for NBC 26 & TV32, said. "We couldn't be more excited to be adding them to our programming lineup!"

"We are excited to team up with TV32 and bring Green Bay Gamblers hockey to our fans across Northeast Wisconsin," Jeff Mitchell, president of the Gamblers, said.

WHERE TO WATCH

Over-the-Air (OTA) Broadcast - Channel 32.1 Spectrum - Channel 83 (SD) & Channel 1013 (HD) DIRECTV - Channel 32 DISH - Channel 32

The first game broadcast will be on Saturday, Oct. 4, when the Gamblers face off against Team USA.

FULL SCHEDULE

- Saturday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. vs. Team USA

- Saturday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. vs. Dubuque

- Saturday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. vs. Madison

- Friday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. vs. Muskegon

- Saturday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. vs. Lincoln

- Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m. vs. Madison

- Saturday, April 4, at 6 p.m. vs. Madison







