Gamblers Announce 2025-2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on September 2, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced there preseason schedule today. With the team playing two home games. The first on Monday September 8th at Cornerstone Community Ice Center in De Pere, WI at 7:05pm. The team will then play the Madison Capitols at Marinette Rec Center in Marinette, WI on Saturday September 13th at 6:05 pm.







