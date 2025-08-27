Gamblers Announce 2025-2026 Preseason Roster

The Green Bay Gamblers announced their 2025-2026 Preseason Roster today. Notably the roster includes returning Captain Brady O'Malley who hails from Ann Arbor, Michigan, and enters his third full season in the USHL, all with Green Bay. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound left-shooting defenseman is a veteran of 114 career games, with 14 points and 97 penalty minutes.

The roster also includes three new editions coming to Green Bay from the USA National Development Program. Goalie Joey Slavick comes with a wealth of experience, having played more than 70 games at the Program. Slavick is joined by forward Landon Hafele and Defenseman Maceo' Phillips who also spent the last two seasons with the Program.

The roster is rounded out by this seasons tendered players in Oliver McKinney and Gunnar Conboy. McKinney joins the Gamblers from the Chicago Mission 15U, where in 60 games, he scored 30 goals and added 57 assists for 87 points, good for a 1.45 points-per-game average.

Conboy joins the team from Lakeville, Minn. Where his sophomore year he captained the Lakeville North Panthers. In 27 varsity high school games last season, the center scored 24 goals, 20 assists and 44 points, with 54 penalty minutes. During Upper Midwest Elite League play last fall, Conboy added 8 goals and 15 points in 21 games for Team MAP South.







