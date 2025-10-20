Hafele, Fedotov, and Kultgen Make the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List

Published on October 20, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The NHL Central Scouting Bureau has released its preliminary Players to Watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft, and three Green Bay Gamblers have earned recognition.

Forward Landon Hafele, along with defensemen Nikita Fedotov and Jack Kultgen were all named to the list.

Hafele received a 'B' rating, projecting as a potential second or third-round pick in the upcoming draft. The Alaskan native has recorded 10 points in 10 games this season, tying for the team lead in assists with five. He previously spent two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP), where he tallied eight goals and nine assists in 60 USHL games.

On the blue line, Fedotov has been a steady presence on the Gamblers' top defensive pairing alongside Calgary Flames draft pick Mace'o Phillips, posting one goal and one assist through 11 games. Kultgen has also contributed two assists early in the season. Both Fedotov and Kultgen received 'W' ratings from Central Scouting, identifying them as later round prospects to monitor throughout the year.







