100 Players with USHL Ties Crack NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List

Published on October 20, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







One hundred players with United States Hockey League (USHL) ties were named to NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft. Muskegon Lumberjacks forward and reigning Clark Cup MVP Tynan Lawrence headlined a group of 53 players on active rosters and nine USHL alumni in the NCAA.

NHL Central Scouting's list identifies players based on the following criteria:

A Rating -- Indicates a 1st round candidate

B Rating -- Indicates a 2nd/3rd round candidate

C Rating -- Indicates a 4th/5th round candidate

W Rating -- Indicates a 6th/7th round candidate

LV (Limited Viewing) -- Injured players who have not had sufficient viewings to be categorized.

Each USHL team had an active player or alumni listed. Lawrence received an A-rating, while Jack Hextall (Youngstown Phantoms), Landon Hafele (Green Bay Gamblers), Jonas Kemps (Chicago Steel), Tobias Trejbal (Youngstown Phantoms), Blake Zielinski (Des Moines Buccaneers), Myles Brosnan (Sioux City Musketeers), and multiple players from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (NTDP) earned B ratings.

The breakdown of one hundred players includes every player who has played in a USHL regular season game. Eighty-four of those players have played in at least 10, while 16 fell below that threshold.

Top NCAA alumni to make the list included Miami's B-rated Ilya Morosov and St. Thomas' C-rated Bode Laylin, who played together for the Tri-City Storm, as well as UMass, C-rated defenseman Landon Nycz, who spent time with the Waterloo Black Hawks and Sioux City Musketeers.

Eighteen USHL affiliates were listed, including Theodore Lechner (Muskegon Lumberjacks), William Manchiso (Sioux City Musketeers), and Domán Szaongoth (Fargo Force), who each recieved C ratings.







