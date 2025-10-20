Solomon, Prunty, Prowse Named Players of the Week

Brent Solomon, Jake Prunty, and William Prowse have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played on or between Oct. 13-19.

Forward of the Week

Brent Solomon, Sioux Falls Stampede

NHL Rights: Detroit Red Wings (2025, 4th Round)

NCAA Commitment: University of Wisconsin

Scored and assisted in each of Sioux Falls' three games in three days, helping the Stampede defeat the Musketeers, Lancers, and Buccaneers.

After scoring the game-winning goal on Saturday against Omaha, he picked up his first career USHL hat trick on Sunday, Oct. 19 vs. Des Moines.

Tied with Bruins pick Cooper Simpson for the lead in points with 15 on nine goals and six assists in 10 games.

Defenseman of the Week

Jake Prunty, Sioux Falls Stampede

2027 NHL Draft Eligible

Led USHL defensemen in scoring with six points, registering assists in each of Sioux Falls' three wins on consecutive nights.

Recorded three assists for the Stampede in its 5-3 win at Sioux City on Friday, then had a pair of helpers against Omaha at home the following night.

Finished the weekend with five shots and a +5 rating. He has 10 assists through his first five games of the season.

Goalie of the Week

William Prowse, Lincoln Stars

NCAA Commitment: Princeton University

Posted a 27-save shutout in Lincoln's 2-0 road win at Waterloo on Friday.

Turned aside 22 of 24 shots for the Stars as they completed a road sweep of the Black Hawks with a 5-2 victory on Saturday.

Finished the weekend 2-0-0-0 with a 1.00 goals against average and .961 save percentage, highest among goalies.







