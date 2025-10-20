Solomon, Prunty, Prowse Named Players of the Week
Published on October 20, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Brent Solomon, Jake Prunty, and William Prowse have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played on or between Oct. 13-19.
Forward of the Week
Brent Solomon, Sioux Falls Stampede
NHL Rights: Detroit Red Wings (2025, 4th Round)
NCAA Commitment: University of Wisconsin
Scored and assisted in each of Sioux Falls' three games in three days, helping the Stampede defeat the Musketeers, Lancers, and Buccaneers.
After scoring the game-winning goal on Saturday against Omaha, he picked up his first career USHL hat trick on Sunday, Oct. 19 vs. Des Moines.
Tied with Bruins pick Cooper Simpson for the lead in points with 15 on nine goals and six assists in 10 games.
Defenseman of the Week
Jake Prunty, Sioux Falls Stampede
2027 NHL Draft Eligible
Led USHL defensemen in scoring with six points, registering assists in each of Sioux Falls' three wins on consecutive nights.
Recorded three assists for the Stampede in its 5-3 win at Sioux City on Friday, then had a pair of helpers against Omaha at home the following night.
Finished the weekend with five shots and a +5 rating. He has 10 assists through his first five games of the season.
Goalie of the Week
William Prowse, Lincoln Stars
NCAA Commitment: Princeton University
Posted a 27-save shutout in Lincoln's 2-0 road win at Waterloo on Friday.
Turned aside 22 of 24 shots for the Stars as they completed a road sweep of the Black Hawks with a 5-2 victory on Saturday.
Finished the weekend 2-0-0-0 with a 1.00 goals against average and .961 save percentage, highest among goalies.
United States Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2025
- 100 Players with USHL Ties Crack NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List - USHL
- Hafele, Fedotov, and Kultgen Make the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List - Green Bay Gamblers
- Solomon, Prunty, Prowse Named Players of the Week - USHL
- Two Current, One Former Lancer Appear on Preliminary Central Scouting List - Omaha Lancers
- Six Lumberjacks Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Two Fighting Saints Named to Preliminary NHL Draft Watch List - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Tri-City's Laylin Makes NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List - Tri-City Storm
- DeGraff, Rieber Receive NHL Attention - Waterloo Black Hawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.