DeGraff, Rieber Receive NHL Attention

Published on October 20, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Defenseman Jimmy Rieber and forward Owen DeGraff earned a place on the initial NHL Central Scouting Watch List released Monday ahead of next summer's National Hockey League Draft.

Both players were chosen by the Waterloo Black Hawks during Phase I of the 2024 USHL Draft. Rieber was a member of the Chicago Reapers and DeGraff was skating for the Long Island Gulls. They continued to play for their respective AAA teams last winter before joining the Hawks this fall.

DeGraff has been in the lineup for all eight Waterloo regular season games. He has put nine shots on goal. The Florida native stands at 6-feet, 2-inches and is committed to Penn State.

Rieber is a Miami University recruit checking in at 6-feet, 1-inch. During eight appearances, he has two assists and is +1. Rieber's first USHL point came less than one minute into the Hawks' 2025/26 debut game at Young Arena, when he assisted on a goal by Brock Schultz.

Both players were classified as "Watch" prospects. Guidance from Central Scouting suggests that currently makes them candidates to be chosen during the sixth or seventh rounds of the 2026 Draft. Central Scouting typically delivers a midseason ranking of 224 North American skating prospects in January, then a final ranking in April. Separate lists of goalies and international prospects are also revealed at those times.

Three players with Waterloo ties were selected during the 2025 NHL Draft, led by Brady Peddle (Pittsburgh Penguins, third round). Brendan McMorrow (LA Kings) and Matthew Lansing (Vancouver Canucks) were each seventh round choices.

So far this fall, eight Black Hawks alumni have appeared in at least one NHL game.

The Hawks return to action at 6:35 Friday and Saturday against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.







