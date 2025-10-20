Two Current, One Former Lancer Appear on Preliminary Central Scouting List

Published on October 20, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Three Omaha Lancers have appeared on the NHL Central Scouting Prelminiary Watch List ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Kam Hendrickson, Yegor Kim and Ryan Yurkiw have all appeared as 'W' rated skaters on the List, indicating that they are projected as sixth or seventh round picks in next summer's Draft.

Hendrickson, 19, spent parts of two seasons in Omaha, playing seven games late in the 2023-24 season before opening the 2024-25 campaign with 12 games played for the Lancers. He went 4-1-0-0 with a 2.92 goals-against average, a .924 save percentage and a shutout in his first season before going 3-6-2-0 with a 2.58 GAA, a .918 SV% and two shutouts last season prior to being traded to Waterloo.

Hendrickson is a freshman at UConn this fall and stopped 26-of-29 shots vs. Ohio State last Saturday in his collegiate debut. The Carver, Minn. native has twice before been recognized as an NHL Draft prospect, receiving a 'W' rating a year ago and being the 32nd-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the 2024 Draft.

Kim, 17, is in his first season with the Lancers and is fresh off netting his first USHL goal and recording his first USHL multi-point performance last Saturday at Sioux Falls. He has 3 points (1+2) and has appeared in 10 games to open up the 2025-26 season.

Kim was selected fourth overall by the Lancers in 2025 Phase II USHL Draft. The Karaganda, Kazakhstan native spent the previous two seasons with the Cleveland Barons AAA program. He recorded 104 points (44+60) in 61 games with the 16U AAA team in 2024-25 after a 108-point (53+55) season in 65 games in 2023-24 with the 15U AAA team.

Yurkiw, 17, is in his second campaign with Omaha after appearing in five games last season. He has skated in eight games so far in 2025-26 and is averaging 14:32 of ice time per game.

The Toronto, Ontario native recorded 24 points (1+23) in 57 games with Little Caesars 16U AAA in 2024-25. Yurkiw also was with the Little Caesars program in 2023-24, putting up 28 points in 64 games for the 15U AAA team.

The 2026 NHL Draft takes place in June.

The Lancers are home for three games this weekend. They host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Friday night at 7:05 before taking on the Fargo Force Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Tickets for these and all Lancers home games can be purchased at lancers.com







United States Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.