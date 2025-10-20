Tri-City's Laylin Makes NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List

Published on October 20, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm defenseman Bode Laylin has qualified for NHL Central Scouting's (NHLCS) Preliminary Players to Watch list.

The list, released Monday, names the top draft-eligible prospects for next summer's 2026 NHL Entry Draft. NHLCS is a bureau of the National Hockey League. The list will be updated throughout the season.

Laylin, who was handed a "C" rating, is in his third season with time at Tri-City. The St. Thomas commit currently leads the Storm in assists (5) while also tying for the team lead in points (5). Laylin additionally tops all Tri-City defenseman in shots (15).

The right-shot player put up 19 points across 59 regular season games in his first full USHL campaign last year. Laylin debuted with Tri-City during 2023-2024, appearing in nine regular season contests.

The St. Michael, Minnesota native was one of 51 USHL players to qualify for the list and one of 23 players from the league to earn a "C" rating or above.

The 2026 NHL Entry Draft is scheduled for Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27 at a location to be announced.

Tri-City will play three games in three days this weekend. The Storm visit Lincoln on Friday (7:05 pm puckdrop) before heading back home to face the Stars at Viaero Center on Saturday (6:05 pm puckdrop). Tri-City ends the weekend with a visit to Sioux Falls on Sunday (4:05 pm puckdrop).

To purchase tickets for Saturday's home game, visit stormhockey.com, call the Storm at 308-338-8144, or stop by the Viaero Center box office in-person.







